furious quarrel during the derby

Nerves jump between Theo Hernandez And Lautaro Martinez in the final of the derby between Inter And Milan . On social media, the images transmitted by DAZN of the altercation that took place between the Rossoneri full-back and the Nerazzurri striker are viral, who almost came to blows and separated with difficulty from their teammates at the very end of the Milanese derby.

Inter-Milan, Hernandez-Lautaro clash at the end of the derby

The near fight broke out at the end of the Meazza match: the video shows the French defender who, as he heads towards the staircase leading to the locker room, with his eyes turned towards the stands finger to ear, mocking the Nerazzurri fans who yell at him. The gesture unleashes Lautaro Martinez: the Argentine sprints and from the balustrade says everything to the opponent, who returns to the field and almost comes into contact with the Inter striker. Seconds of tension, the two are barely separated from teammates (Bastoni can be seen) and from the staff on the sidelines.

The video goes viral online, triggering the inevitable controversy: many fans of the Milan accuse the Bull of spitting at Hernandez. The images in question do not clarify the precise dynamics of the incident, but could end up being examined by sports justice for a possible disciplinary measure for both players.