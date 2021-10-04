furious quarrel with Denzel Washington only now revealed the background

Ellen Pompeo revealed what happened during the recording of “Sound Of Silence”, directed by actor and director Denzel Washington.

Grey’s Anatomy it is the longest running medical drama in the history of television. He also managed to break the season record of Er: Doctors on the Front Line.

The absolute protagonist of the show by Shonda Rhymes And Meredith Gray, played by Ellen Pompeo. And it is the latter that revealed what happened during the recording of the episode of the medical drama directed by the actor who won many Academy Awards, Denzel Washington.

The stake in question is The Sound Of Silence, in which Dr. Gray is brutally attacked by a patient who has a hyperaggression crisis following an ictal episode.

Meredith is rescued after a long time, suffering many fractures in her arms and legs. Gray also suffered a severe trauma to her ears and for this reason she does not hear. All of Meredith’s doctors and friends will do anything to help her.

Ellen Pompeo reveals a backstory with actor and director Denzel Washington

After 5 years, the protagonist wanted to tell, during a pod cast, what happened between her and the director during the recording of the ninth episode of the 12th season.

Denzel Washington he got very angry with Pompeo for changing a line, as he wanted to give the show a great emotional charge “I turned to the actor who was shooting the scene with me and I said:”Look at me while you apologize, look at me“. This joke, However, it wasn’t in the script and Denzel got me back. Like: ‘I am the director, don’t tell him what to do’“.

But Ellen Pompeo’s response was not long in coming “I remember thinking: ‘Listen, son of a bitch, this is my series, this is my set. Who are you talking to?’ Like, ‘You barely know where the bathroom is.’ I have the utmost respect for him as an actor and how director, but hey, that day we gave it to each other with good reason ”.

Despite this small and unpleasant episode, Pompeo positively recalled her working experience with Washington, so much so that she defined it extraordinary.

Meanwhile, the first episodes of the new season aired in America on Thursday evening.