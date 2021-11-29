Furious: Tom Burke replaces Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in George Miller’s film

In the cast of Furious, the spinoff of Mad Max: Fury Road, will now be the actor Tom Burke which he replaced Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, forced to say goodbye to the project directed by George Miller due to problems with the timing of production.

The actor seems to have in fact had to give up the film to devote himself to a project that he had been developing for some time and whose shooting is finally about to begin.

Tom Burke will then join actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who inherited the role played in the previous feature by Charlize Theron, and Chris Hemsworth on the set of Furiosa.

On the big screen the origins of Furiosa will be told and George Miller will be directed, also co-author of the screenwriter and producer along with Doug Mitchell.

Miller recently revealed how he chose the protagonist: having her recite a monologue taken from Sidney Lumet’s Fifth Power. The director, speaking of Anya Taylor-Joy, had told: “I asked her to read a monologue while looking at the camera. The piece I chose is brilliant and can be done while looking at the camera. You don’t need a partner. She did it all and then sent me the video. I gave her a couple of tips and it turned out really great. I sent everything to the studio and explained why she was perfect for the role. The footage was so persuasive that no more was needed! “.

Furiosa is expected to hit theaters on May 24, 2024, and production will begin in New South Wales in 2022.