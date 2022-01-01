Furniture and appliances bonus 2022, how does it work? Spending limits and news

Furniture and appliances bonus 2022, how does it work?

After confirming the extension of the 50 percent deduction, let’s take stock of news and admitted expenses to the mobile bonus for 2022.

There Budget Law 2022, in article 1 paragraph 37, establishes the extension of home tax bonuses. Among the incentives renewed for a further three years, and then from 2022 and until 2024, the mobile bonuses, the deduction recognized to taxpayers who furnish properties subject to building renovation.

The text of the Maneuver, approved by the Chamber definitively on 30 December 2021, sets a 10,000 euros the maximum amount of the expenditure admitted to the mobile bonus for 2022. We will pass to 5,000 euros for the next two years.

Unlike the other tax breaks on the home, the deduction remains the only way to use the furniture and appliances bonus, and therefore the rules for recovering the discount due do not change.

We then take stock of the instructions to access the 2022 mobile bonuses, spending limits, how it works and news.

Furniture and appliances bonus 2022: complete guide

The 2022 Budget Law, in article 1, paragraph 37, letter b) number 2, confirms the extension of bonus furniture and appliances.

There personal income tax deduction planned for the purchase of furniture and large household appliances aimed at furnishing buildings undergoing renovation is the subject of extension from 1 January 2022 and until 31 December 2024.

From the € 16,000 exceptionally foreseen for 2021, the spending limit allowed to the mobile bonus switch to 10,000 euros as of January 1, 2022, to then be reduced to 5,000 euros from 2023.

Here is the detail how it changes the maximum deductible expense cap at 50 percent:

Sustainability year Mobile Bonus Spending Limit From January 1st to December 31st 2021 16,000 euros From January 1st to December 31st 2022 10,000 euros From January 1st to December 31st 2023 5,000 euros From January 1st to December 31st 2024 5,000 euros

Furniture and household appliances bonus 2022: beneficiaries and type of purchases

They will be able to benefit from the mobile bonuses, according to the provisions of the 2022 Budget Law, the taxpayers who make building renovation works and who buy furniture and large appliances of class not lower than A for ovens, E for washing machines, washer dryers and dishwashers, F for refrigerators and freezers, for appliances for which an energy label is required.

The possibility of opting for the transfer of credit and the discount on the invoice in relation to the mobile bonus has not been extended.

There Budget Law 2022, in extending the two options for the generality of home bonus, confirmed the exclusion as regards the deduction for furniture and appliances.

There deduction recognized, equal to 50 percent of the expenses incurred, can therefore be used only when submitting the tax return.

The 2022 Budget Law also confirms that it will be possible to access the mobile bonus on condition that the recovery of the building heritage has started from 1 January of the year preceding that of the purchase.

Therefore, in order to access the benefit of the 50 percent deduction for 2022 it is necessary that i renovation works started from January 1, 2021.

Furniture and household appliances bonus 2022: list of expenses deductible at 50 percent up to 10,000 euros

An exemplary list of admitted purchases has been made available by the Revenue Agency.

Here are just a few and examples for information:

furniture and furnishings: for example beds, wardrobes, dressers, bookcases, desks, tables, chairs, bedside tables, sofas, armchairs, sideboards, mattresses, lighting devices;

large appliances of a class not lower than class A for ovens, class E for washing machines, washer dryers and dishwashers, class F for refrigerators and freezers, for equipment for which the energy label is required. This also includes cooking appliances, electric stoves, microwave ovens, electric hot plates, electric heating devices, electric radiators, electric fans, air conditioning devices.

Which renovations entitle the furniture bonus: list and examples

Also from the Revenue Agency, on several occasions, clarifications have been received regarding the renovations that allow you to take advantage of the furniture bonus.

By following these indications we can therefore say that the 50 percent IRPEF deduction is recognized for the purchase cost of furniture and household appliances connected to the following activities:

extraordinary maintenance, restoration and conservative rehabilitation, building renovation on individual apartments. Ordinary maintenance work on individual apartments (for example, painting of walls and ceilings, replacement of floors, replacement of external fixtures, reconstruction of internal plaster) do not entitle the holder to the bonus;

reconstruction or restoration of a property damaged by calamitous events, if a state of emergency has been declared;

restoration, conservative rehabilitation and building renovation, concerning entire buildings, carried out by construction companies or real estate renovations and by building cooperatives that sell or assign the property within 18 months of the completion of the works;

ordinary maintenance, extraordinary maintenance, restoration and conservative rehabilitation, building renovation on common parts of the condominium.

It is necessary, however, to highlight one aspect: for private apartments, the bonus is not due in the event of ordinary maintenance, such as painting walls and ceilings or replacing floors or replacing sanitary ware or remaking interior plasters.

Here, then, is an example list of the renovations for which it is possible to access the furniture and appliances bonus in 2022:

Extraordinary maintenance: installation of lifts and safety stairs, construction of toilets, replacement of external fixtures with modification of material or type of fixture, reconstruction of stairs and ramps, construction of fences, boundary walls and gates, construction of internal stairs, replacement of internal partitions without altering the type of real estate unit.

Building renovation: modification of the façade, construction of an attic or a balcony, transformation of the attic into an attic or balcony into the veranda, opening of new doors and windows, construction of toilets by enlarging the existing surfaces and volumes.

Restoration and conservative rehabilitation: adjustment of the heights of the floors in compliance with the existing volumes, restoration of the historical-architectural aspect of a building.

Another important point, for the common parts of condominium buildings the furniture bonus is also due in the event of routine maintenance work, such as:

painting of walls and ceilings, replacement of floors, replacement of window frames, reconstruction of plaster, replacement of tiles and renewal of waterproofing, repair or replacement of gates or doors, repair of gutters, repair of surrounding walls.

Mobile bonus 2022: tax deduction over 10 years through 10 equal installments

The 2022 mobile bonus can be claimed for a maximum amount of 10,000 euros of expenditure and the benefits consist of one deduction of 50 percent of the cost incurred, to be divided into 10 installments among those entitled.

To benefit from it, it is essential to enter the expenses incurred in the tax return (model 730 or Unico model) and, at that point, the deduction will be recognized in the form of IRPEF tax refund.

But be careful: the indication of the amounts of expenses in the tax return is a necessary but not sufficient condition and is only one of the requirements for requesting the bonus.

Here, therefore, that it will be necessary to take care to make payments exclusively in the appropriate ways ENEA communication for the purchase of household appliances.

Furniture and household appliances bonus 2022: tax deductions only with speaking transfer or traceable payment instruments

The above payment methods, please note, are those indicated by the Revenue Agency: payments by bank transfer, debit card or credit card.

The other way around, No deductions are allowed for purchases paid for by checks, cash and other means of payment.

And again, if the payment is made by bank or postal transfer, the one (subject to withholding tax) specially prepared by banks and Poste Spa for building renovation costs must be used.

Furthermore, we remind you that the same methods must also be used for the payment of the transport and assembly costs of the goods.

Finally, it should be clarified that in the event of payment by credit or debit cards, the payment date is identified on the day of use of the card by the cardholder (indicated in the transaction receipt) and not on the day of debit on the current account. .

Furniture and household appliances bonus 2022: ENEA documents and declaration

Among the burdens of the citizen, then, it is absolutely recommended retention of necessary documents to request the bonus, namely:

transaction receipt (for credit or debit card payments);

debit documentation on the current account;

invoices for the purchase of goods, showing the nature, quality and quantity of the goods and services acquired.

Equally, a necessary condition for the recognition of the benefit is the sending of the communication to ENEA.