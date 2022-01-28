How does the furniture and appliances bonus 2022 and what are the purchasable products? (enter the TheWam community and receive all the news on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook)

We will talk about it in this in-depth article, in which we will explain what expenses are allowed for the facilitation.

If you are interested in the subject and want to know more, read on.

Furniture and appliances bonus 2022: how it works

If you decide to buy furniture and appliances in energy class A + (or A for ovens) you can take advantage of the furniture and appliances bonus 2022.

This is a deduction applicable on the costs of specific products (which we will see in the next paragraph). To make a request it is necessary to make payments by bank transfer or credit card, loans in installments are also allowed.

Excluded from the subsidy, however, the payment made in cash, by check or by other means.

As regards the spending threshold, the ceiling of the 2022 furniture and household appliance bonus has been raised up to 10,000 euros (the first draft of the budget law instead provided for a limit of 5,000 euros for 2022), but it will decrease until 2024.

The maximum limit, in fact, will pass to 5,000 euros of expenses in 2023 and 2024

List of purchasable products

The guide of the Revenue Agency (which you can find here) clarifies which products are included in the expenses allowed for the deduction of furniture and appliances bonus 2022.

Furniture and appliances bonus 2022: shopping list.

Here is one summary table:

ADMITTED EXPENSES EXPENSES NOT ALLOWED beds, wardrobes, chests of drawers, bookcases, desks, tables, chairs, bedside tables, sofas, armchairs, sideboards, mattresses, lighting devices such as chandeliers, floor and table lamps, kitchens and furniture made to measure by craftsmen vacuum cleaners, electric brooms and cleaning equipment, sewing or knitting machines, weavers, irons, toasters, deep fryers, blenders, coffee grinders, hairdryers and hair straighteners, electric knives, electric toothbrushes, electric razors, massage equipment , alarm clocks, clocks, water heaters or electric boilers, scales, computers, printers, telephones, video cameras, televisions, tablets, smart TVs, drills, doors, floors, curtains and furnishing accessories.

We hope we have clarified a bit, but if you still have doubts about the expenses allowed for the furniture and appliances bonus 2022, do not hesitate to write to us on Instagram.