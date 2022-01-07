Furniture and appliances bonuses: beware of the new amounts

The 2022 Budget Law, as part of the extension of the bonus tax on the house, has also included those relating to incentives on mobile and on home appliances. Taxpayers who carry out renovations on properties by purchasing this type of property will be able to benefit from the contribution until 2024. But beware, there are differences compared to the 2021 bonus both in terms of amount and implementation methods. Let’s see what it is.

The amount that can be deducted

Let’s start with the sum that you will be able to benefit from deduction equal to 50%. If for the expenses incurred last year the limit set by the government was 16 thousand euros, the maximum amount foreseen by the new budget law is set at 10 thousand euros for the year 2022. Also in this case, in order for the bonus to be applied, the connection between the renovation of the property and the purchase (which must take place subsequently) of the ecological furnishings and appliances is necessary. If these goods are bought earlier, no deductions will be granted. The sum foreseen for this 2022 will decrease in the other two following years. It will in fact be reduced to 5 thousand euros for 2023 and 2024.

How will the deduction take place?

No credit transfer and not even a discount on the invoice this year for the deduction of the disbursed sum which will instead take place at the time of presentation of the tax declaration. From that moment it will be the IRPEF tax refund, divided into 10 equal installments, for 10 years, which will make it possible to recover the expenses incurred. But be careful, in order for a refund to be made, the payment for the purchase of those goods must be traceable and therefore made by bank transfer, debit card or credit card. Cash, checks and other instruments other than the three methods indicated above and strictly required by the Revenue Agency must therefore be excluded. Another fundamental step is the communication on the ENEA website of the expenses made in this sense for the deduction.

Deductible appliances and renovations

A list of furniture and appliances for which the 50% deduction can be applied. These are therefore goods such as beds, wardrobes, mattresses, bedside tables, lighting, chest of drawers, bookcases, desks, tables, chairs, sofas, armchairs, sideboards. As far as household appliances are concerned, ovens must be class A, washing machines class E, together with washer-dryers and dishwashers. Class F is intended for refrigerators, freezers, electric stoves, microwave ovens, hobs, electric hot plates, electrical appliances suitable for heating, air conditioners, fans and electric radiators. As regards the type of renovation of the house, the works of Extraordinary maintenance, building renovation and restoration. If it involves work in common areas within an apartment building, then the bonus will also be applied to ordinary maintenance work.