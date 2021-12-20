Furniture and household appliances bonus 2022, extension with changes to the spending ceiling in the Budget Law

Change the spending ceiling of mobile bonuses 2022: to intervene is the Budget Law, or rather its latest version with the approved amendments. The new spending threshold is 10,000 euros. The extension of the bonus exists, therefore, but with a lower subsidized maximum spending threshold than the current one.

The bonus furnishings, which allows the facilitated purchase of mobile and home appliances, until 31 December 2021 has a maximum spending limit set at 16,000 euros.

It therefore means that citizens interested in buying new furniture or appliances can use – if in possession of requirements– a higher spending ceiling for a few more days.

The package of home bonuses is one of the most demanding in this Budget Law: from the facades bonus to the superbonus, passing precisely through the facilitation on furnishings, these are incentives and measures that are worth millions of euros and make the difference between the possibility of do the housework or not for many families.

Furniture and appliances bonus 2022: the guide

Mobile bonuses 2022, new changes to the spending ceiling in the Budget Law

The maximum limit from subsidized shopping of the mobile bonuses continues to fluctuate, but a final agreement has been reached with the Ministry of Economy, setting the threshold a 10,000 euros for 2022. As the figure continues to change, it is best to retrace the changes in recent years.

Until two years ago, so until 2020, the spending limit for the mobile bonus was just 10,000 euros. Then the 2021 Budget Law raised the threshold, setting the limit to 16,000 euros for purchases of furniture and appliances.

At first, the 2022 Budget Law had intervened on the threshold of 16,000 euros with a trap effect, with a new limit set at 5,000 euros. According to the latest news, the limit will be raised again, to return to 10,000 euros.

Warning: this means that until 31 December 2021 citizens can take advantage of the “full” mobile bonus, with a spending limit of up to 16,000 euros.

Mobile bonus 2022, limit of 10,000 euros: what changes with the Budget Law

The maneuver intervenes again on the spending limit but does not change the structure of the furniture bonus.



L’rate from the deduction remains at 50% for the purchase of:

ovens of class not lower than A;

washing machines, washer-dryers and dishwashers of a class not lower than E;

refrigerators, freezers and other equipment with an energy label of class not lower than F.

The extension of the home bonus is also intact, including the furniture bonus: without further interventions, the spending limit would remain at € 10,000 until December 31, 2024. The way to use the furniture bonus also remains the same, ie through deduction in ten annual installments of the same amount in the tax return.

Finally, the “twinning” with renovation bonus, that is, to take advantage of the furniture bonus it is necessary to carry out interventions for the recovery of the building stock from 1 January.

In general, the mobile bonus applies to purchases made from 6 June 2013 to 31 December 2024 (with the current extension) but some clarifications need to be provided.

The mechanism on which the mobile bonus is based is scaling, that is:

if the works started from 2020, purchases made up to the end of 2019 are facilitated;

if they started from 2019, purchases made up to the end of 2020 are included;

if they started from 2018, the purchases until the end of 2019.

This means that taxpayers who have started a building intervention by 31 December 2020 are today cut off from the furniture bonus, but will be able to take advantage of the subsidy for new interventions started from now to the end of the year.

The other constraint of the mobile bonus is always linked to timing the purchase of furniture. New furniture or appliances for which you want to take advantage of the deduction, in fact, must necessarily be purchased after the start of the renovation.

Furniture bonus: who is up to it?

The key requirement to have access to the 2022 Furniture and Appliance Bonus Deductions is to have started restructuring interventions before purchasing appliances. In fact, the Revenue Agency clarifies that the deduction is up to the taxpayer only that “Benefits from the deduction for the intervention costs for the recovery of the building stock”.

In practice, this means that if one spouse pays the expenses to renovate the property, and the other deals with the purchase of the furniture, the furniture bonus is not due to either of the two.

The deduction is also due when the purchased goods are intended to furnish a different environment of the same building subject to building intervention.

To obtain the deduction, the expenditure incurred must be indicated in the 730 form or the Individual Income Form.







Finally, the furniture bonus is also due when the furniture and appliances purchased are destined for a building whose renovation has been carried out on a relevance of the property itself, even if stacked independently.

Expenses allowed in deduction

The Revenue Agency has provided a number of practical examples for eligible expenses in deduction for the 2022 furniture and appliances bonus. However, we clarify that the list below is that of the guide to the 2021 furniture bonus: we will have to wait for the one updated to 2022.

The deduction of 50% of the expenses incurred up to a maximum of 10,000 euros it is up to the purchase of:

New furniture New appliances for example: beds, wardrobes, dressers, bookcases, desks, tables, chairs, bedside tables, sofas, armchairs, sideboards, mattresses, lighting devices. The purchase of doors, flooring (for example, parquet), curtains and other furnishing accessories is excluded of energy class not lower than A + (A for ovens), as shown on the energy label. In any case, the purchase is facilitated for household appliances without a label, provided that the obligation has not yet been established for them. Large household appliances include, for example: refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, cooking appliances, electric heaters, microwave ovens, electric hot plates, electric heaters, electric radiators, electric fans, air conditioning devices.

The expenses to be deducted can include those of transport and assembly of the purchased goods.

Regardless of the amount of the expenses incurred for the renovation works, the 50% deduction must be calculated on a maximum amount of 16,000 euros, referring, in total, to the expenses incurred for the purchase of furniture and large appliances.

The deduction must be divided among those entitled to ten annual installments of the same amount.



The deduction not used in whole or in part is not transferred either in the event of the taxpayer’s death or in the event of the transfer of the property subject to building renovation.

ENEA communication for the furniture bonus

ENEA communication is one of the requirements to have access to the mobile bous.

The home appliances bonus falls within the interventions subject toobligation to transmit data toAENEAS, introduced by the 2018 Budget Law and also in force in subsequent years.

ENEA has published a quick guide for the user and, as indicated, it is therefore mandatory to benefit from the appliance bonus communicate the relative data the expenses incurred for the purchase of:

ovens;

refrigerators;

dishwasher;

electric cooktops;

washer dryer;

washing machines.

The deadline for sending is set at 90 days from the test date.

The documents to keep

In order to take advantage of the mobile bonus, buyers must submit specific documentation certifying the sale to the Revenue Agency.

THE papers that you will need to take care to keep are the following:

Bank transfer receipt;

transaction receipt (for credit or debit card payments);

debit documentation on the current account;

invoices for the purchase of goods, showing the nature, quality and quantity of the goods and services acquired.

It is essential, as we have seen, to demonstrate that the renovations began at a date prior to the purchase of furniture and appliances.

There start date of the works could be proven, for example, from any administrative qualifications or from prior communication to the ASL, if it is mandatory.

For interventions that do not require communications or qualifications, a substitutive declaration of deed of notoriety is sufficient.

How to pay for the mobile bonus

To have the deduction on purchases of furniture and large household appliances, it is necessary to carry out the payments by bank transfer or debit or credit card.

However, it is not allowed to pay by bank checks, cash or other means of payment.

If the payment is made by bank transfer, it is not necessary to use the one (subject to withholding tax) specially prepared by banks and Poste Spa for building renovation costs.

The deduction is also allowed if the goods are purchased with a installment financing, provided that the company providing the loan pays the consideration in the same manner as indicated above and the taxpayer has a copy of the payment receipt (circular no. 7/2017). In this case, the year in which the expense was incurred will be the one in which the financial institution made the payment.

The Revenue Agency reminds you that, for payments with credit or debit cards, the payment date will be that identified on the day of use of the card by the cardholder (indicated in the transaction receipt) and not on the day of debit on the account. current.

No discount on the invoice and credit transfer for the 2022 mobile bonus

Not even for next year the furniture bonus (and also the bonus for gardens and terraces) can be used through credit transfer or invoice discount.

The amendment presented to the Budget Law therefore changes the spending ceiling, but not the methods of using the bonus.

Furniture and garden bonuses are therefore the only two bonuses that can only be used through a tax return deduction.