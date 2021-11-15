Furniture and household appliances bonuses, from 2021 to 2022 the difference is enormous

For the furniture and appliances bonus, with the transition from 2021 to 2022 the difference is enormous. Because the expenditure ceiling on which the tax deduction can be applied is destined to collapse. In particular, for the current year the spending ceiling is set at 16,000 euros. Compared to the 10,000 euros of the previous year.

While, for the furniture and appliances bonus from 2022, with the extension until 2024, the maximum spending ceiling will drop to just 5,000 euros. As foreseen in the financial maneuver of the Draghi government. And net of any corrections that will be made in the parliamentary process of approval of the Stability Law.

For those who have started renovationstherefore, until the end of the current year it will be possible to take advantage of the large spending ceiling to purchase energy-efficient furniture and appliances. In particular, the furniture and appliances bonus consists of a 50% personal income tax deduction.

But as long as the furniture and appliances purchased are new. And that these, moreover, are intended to furnish the very building that is being renovated. Attention also, for the furniture and appliances bonus, as well energy class of the large appliances purchased. As this must be at least equal to A +. With the exception of the washer-dryer and ovens. For which, however, the energy class can be equal to A or higher.

What are the conditions for accessing personal income tax deductions at 50%

For the furniture and appliances bonus, the 50% deductions are accessible regardless of the amount of expenses incurred for the renovation works. But the payment for the furniture and large appliances purchased must always be paid traceable. So with your credit card. Or using a debit card such as an ATM. Or again with the wire transfer bank or post office.