Furniture Bonus 2022, let’s change! And the discount goes back to € 5,000!

The long and winding road that led to the definition of the new legislation for i renovation bonus it now seems to have come to fruition with new and unexpected upheavals.

If of Super bonus 110% and facades bonus has been talked about enough, it is worthwhile to put the focus now on furniture and appliances bonus 2022.

This incentive in recent weeks has undergone substantial changes in parallel with changes in the text of the DDL Budget 2022.

The positive side of a situation where the bonus furniture and appliances is in fact dismantled is that at least on the occasion of this year’s Budget Law we see one of his renewal longer, valid for three years and established in advance, for this contribution the end of is set as a new deadline 2024.

As regards the legislation, however, it suffers changes in two senses, first of all, the possibility of using the mobile bonus is restricted at the same time as incentives other than house bonus 50%.

Then, more substantial change, the amount of maximum eligible expenses is reduced, that is the sum to which the mobile bonus can be applied, which now gives the 50% deduction on a maximum cost of 16,000 euros and for the three-year period 2022-2024 instead this limit will be reduced to 10,000 euros. It follows that we will see a skimpy 2022 mobile bonus, where the maximum disbursable discount amount drops from 8,000 to 5,000 euros.

Finally, we have a small regulatory change that adapts the new furniture bonus to the new classifications of household appliances in force since March 2021.

We then conclude with the perhaps most awaited question and that is how it will be possible to use the 2021 mobile bonus, that is: the use of the incentive will finally be unlocked with credit transfer or invoice discount, as well as the well-known personal income tax deduction in ten years?

Let’s try to answer this question and analyze in detail what changes the legislation has undergone and how the new mobile bonus 2022-2024.

Furniture and appliances bonus 2021, why are the amounts falling next year?

The bonus furniture and appliances was overwhelmed by this wind of destruction along with the other restructuring bonuses, a group to which it belongs since this incentive requires the beneficiaries to have a single access condition, that is to have recently carried out renovation on a house.

At the moment the 2021 mobile bonus offers a personal income tax deduction in ten years which applies to any expenses for the purchase of furnishing elements and large appliances, obviously to be allocated to a newly renovated property.

This deduction allows you to practically have a loan for home furnishing equal to 50% of the costs, which will be returned via a tax discount. The deduction according to this year’s legislation can have a maximum amount of 8,000 euros, since the 50% of the discount offered by the mobile bonus can be applied to a maximum allowable expenditure equal to 16,000 euros.

Let’s say that in the first draft the 2022 Budget Bill left this legislation unscathed, while it canceled and definitively the bonus facades.

After the first ones amendments to the text, however, the situation was reversed, i.e. the facades bonus was saved for another year, but reducing the 60% deduction and, in order to reconvert the funds necessary for this maneuver, it was decided to reduce the amounts of the mobile bonus from next year.

What differences will there be for the 2022 mobile bonus compared to the 2021 regulation?

Therefore, according to the last text of the Budget Law 2022, the furniture and appliances bonus will be active until December 31, 2024. However, starting from January 1, 2022 the legislation will be different.

That is the mobile bonuses 2022 will continue to cover the expenses for the purchase of furniture and appliances to be allocated to a property renovated before January 1 of the previous year and will continue to offer a reimbursement of 50% of the costs. Only this 50% deduction will be applicable to an expense that maximum of 10,000 euros and therefore the real amount that the incentive can offer to the beneficiaries will drop to 5,000 euros.

Actually it is un return to the original legislation of the mobile bonus, whose ceiling had been raised this year to 16,000 euros. In any case, this is to be interpreted as good news, compared to the second draft of the bill where the expected reduction was greater, with a maximum cost that in the project had to be only 5,000 euros.

This limit must always be considered and applied to each property for which the bonus is used, since in the event that the same owner has structured several houses and uses the furniture bonus for each of them, they are entitled to 10,000 euros for each housing unit.

Furthermore, according to the new legislation, for which clarifications are still expected, it seems that now the compatibility of the mobile bonus with other incentives is only allowed with the home bonus.

Finally, it will be possible to notice an amendment to the regulation of the mobile bonuses 2022, always introduced by the budget law, which concerns the type of large household appliances that can be purchased.

In this sense, some reassurance should be given to readers, because there is none regulatory change in the type of expenses allowed, the way in which products are classified with respect to energy efficiency has simply changed.

Before, the bonus simply allowed for the purchase of home appliances of minimum energy class equal to A +, but now this nomenclature is no longer used and the products from March of this year are classified using the letters from A to G. The furniture bonus therefore only adapts its legislation to the new energy classifications, but the eligible expenses will remain the same.

For regulatory changes to the mobile bonuses 2022, we also recommend watching the new YouTube video by Rinalda Borra:

No discount on the invoice and credit transfer for the 2022 mobile bonus!

What many are wondering is whether at least it will be possible to use this from next year mobile mini bonuses 2022 directly with a discount on the invoice or with the transfer of the credit, that is, without waiting for the Irpef deduction in ten years, but directly paying half of the amount not covered by the incentive.

Although the government executive had already tried in the past to extend the use of discount and sale to mobile bonuses, with the DL Support, but he had then renounced it due to lack of funds, even on the occasion of the Budget Bill there is no news in this sense.

The new mobile bonus will be active from 01/01/2022 to 31/12/2024, with eligible expenditure reduced to 5,000 euros and only with use through personal income tax deduction in ten years, while it will continue to be impossible to use it by transferring the credit or discount applied directly to the invoice.

Do the requirements for requesting the 2022 mobile bonus change with the Anti-fraud Decree?

Before concluding, there remains a clarification to make, since many are wondering if the recent Anti-fraud Decree has also had some effect on the bonus furniture and appliances.

Let’s say right away that the DL Anti-fraud has a different influence on the various restructuring bonuses, where, however, it intervenes to modify the obligations in the event of a personal income tax deduction only for the 110% Superbonus, while the house bonus and facade bonuses are affected by the Anti-fraud decree only if used through discount or sale.

Technicalities aside, essentially the Anti-fraud Decree does not in any way change the use of the furniture bonus through the personal income tax deduction, which does not require any type of additional obligations. If one chooses to also admit use with a discount and transfer, then the situation would be different and also for this incentive, the compliance approval and the technical asseveration of the appropriateness of the expenses would be required.