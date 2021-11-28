Furniture Bonus, in 2022 with a discount on the invoice and sale?

There Budget Law 2022 starts to receive the amendments endings proposed by the parties, which often distort the text and not a little.

THE renovation bonus on the whole they were one of the thorns in the side of the bill on which the executive returned several times with alterations and modifications, which have upset its legislation.

Above all to be the subject of a real about-face by the Draghi government it was the poor man mobile bonuses 2022.

In fact, at first from the financial maneuver in the first draft, the mobile bonuses had come out unscathed, while, again in the first instance, he had chosen to cancel the facades bonus after December 31, 2021.

However, the text of the 2022 Budget Law has already undergone amendments that have reversed the situation, with the bonus facades renewed for one year with the 60% deduction and the furniture bonus literally torn to shreds.

From 2022 its deduction remains in fact to 50%, but its amounts are reduced to a maximum of 2,500 euros because the eligible expenditure falls from 16,000 euros to 5,000 euros.

However, some adjustments and clarifications regarding the legislation for the mobile bonuses especially regarding its possible use with discount and sale, for now not foreseen by the bill.

So let’s see how the mobile bonuses 2022 and all aspects where the new legislation differs from that of this year. Always bearing in mind that the financial maneuver still lacks the latest amendments, which they could make to change still the fate of the facility.

New deadlines for the mobile bonus with the 2022 Budget Law

The mobile bonus is usually considered part of the building bonuses, because it allows the purchase of furniture and large items home appliances provided, however, that you have recently renovated a house.

Let’s start with the new deadlines of this incentive, because there is one thing to be aware of and that is that, if we are normally used to thinking about renovation bonus with their annual renewal, this year’s financial maneuver sets longer terms and the mobile bonuses, albeit in a new form, it will end on December 31, 2024.

During this new three-year life, however, the legislation, that is, discounts and spending ceilings will be the new ones, that is, those that will come into force from January 1, 2022 and that we will now go to deepen.

Mobile bonuses 2022 as amounts and deductions change

The big change to the mobile bonuses, which will come into force from the beginning of the new year, concerns the expenditure ceilings and therefore the amounts same as the contribution.

Assuming that for the expenses 2021 the ceilings had already been raised and therefore the 50%, with a spending limit of 16,000 euros.

So for the expenses incurred during this year (2021) the mobile bonus will offer well 8,000 euros discount on the purchase of furniture e large appliances, provided that the house has been renovated starting from January 1st of the previous year.

For the expenses incurred in the three-year period instead 2022-2024 the deduction of the furniture bonus remains the same, ie equal to 50% of the costs incurred, but the ceiling to which this discount can be applied changes, which drops drastically, from 16,000 euros to 5,000 euros.

Doing the math mobile bonuses 2022, 2023 and 2024 will offer those entitled to a maximum discount of the amount of 2,500 euros.

Furniture bonuses, relationship with the home bonus and new energy labels for household appliances

As regards the general legislation, the mobile bonuses it will be usable from the new year onwards if one has been previously carried out restructuring, but this must ere covered by the home bonus. The home bonus is the incentive called by the Inland Revenue that manages it “Restructuring facilities”, just to underline the extent of its deduction which covers 50% of renovations in general.

Then there is another thing to be recorded in the legislation of the new mobile bonuses 2022 which, however, does not actually change the regulation, but adapts it to the new order of energy classes for household appliances.

The legislation of mobile bonuses 2021 in fact provides that in addition to furnishings (with the exception of curtains, doors and floors), large appliances can also be purchased as long as these are of energy class A + or higher, only class A ovens, dryers, washing machines and washer dryers are allowed.

In 2021 However, there has been a change in the energy classification of household appliances so they are now classified on a scale that goes from A to F e disappear instead the classifications classes A +, A ++ and A +++.

Therefore, the 2022 furniture bonus does not actually change, it simply rewrites the legislation by adapting the requirements for household appliances that can be purchased to the new classifications. Large appliances can therefore be purchased with the 2022 furniture bonus if they meet the following energy class requirements:

ovens, class A;

class A; washing machines, dryers, washer dryers , class E;

, class E; refrigerators, freezers and other appliances, class F.

Mobile bonuses 2022, will it be possible to use the discount on the invoice and credit transfer?

And we come to the thing that perhaps interests taxpayers the most and that is how to use the mobile bonuses 2022, that is, if he finally admits it discount on invoice.

In fact, it is often said that the new budget maneuver extended the discount on the invoice and the assignment of credit “to all restructuring bonuses”.

Now, the mobile bonuses is placed in this group of building incentives because of its only requirement, which is to buy furniture and home appliances for a recently renovated property.

But the furniture bonus is not one of the restructuring facilities in the strict sense, therefore it is not part of the incentives for which the possibility of use with discount and sale such as: Superbonus 110%, facades bonus, house bonus, Ecobonus and Sismabonus.

Unfortunately, at least from the text of the Budget Law, there are no changes in this sense, that is, for its new three-year period of activation. 2022-2023 the mobile bonus will only be usable with personal income tax deduction in ten years, but the options of discount on invoice and credit transfer.

An explanation of the different ways of using the restructuring bonuses with discount on the invoice, personal income tax deduction and credit transfer is offered by the YouTube video of Home Guide:

Does the Anti-Fraud Decree (DL 157/2022) affect the furniture bonus?

The answer to the question posed in the title of this paragraph is simpler than ever: the Anti-fraud Decree it should not affect the legislation of the mobile bonuses as happens for the other restructuring bonuses.

These are because the Anti-fraud Decree (DL 157/2021) substantially establishes that those who use the Superbonus 110%, for expenses after 12 November 2021, must submit the endorsement of conformity and certification of the adequacy of costs in whatever way the facility is used, that is, both with an income tax deduction in five years, or with a discount on the invoice or credit transfer.

For the other restructuring bonuses, it is established that this additional documentation must be presented only if the incentives are used with discount and credit transfer, but not with the personal income tax deduction in ten years.

Since the mobile bonuses it can only be used with personal income tax deduction in ten years, there are no changes in this sense due to the DL Anti-fraud.

In any case, remember that the Budget Law 2022 lacks the latest amendments, ie the latest changes, which could completely upset the situation of building bonuses and the mobile bonuses 2022.