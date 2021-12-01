Furniture Bonus, there is a huge advantage in it: pay half

Within the Furniture Bonus there is an item that leads to significant savings in the case of a specific purchase. We must immediately take advantage of it.

Furniture Bonus, the provision drawn up by the Government and which also concerns household appliances contains within it a further path that favors us in the case of an important accessory that each of us keeps at home. And all this leads to a very significant saving.

This is the washing machine, which finds space in the Furniture Bonus with the possibility of being able to lead us to save half the total purchase price. The same thing goes for a washer dryer. The savings occur through a tax deduction that amounts to 50% of what we will have spent on the purchase of these appliances.

The repayment will take place in ten annual installments. But what must be done to be able to take advantage of this excellent advantage contemplated within the Furniture Bonus? Certain parameters must be respected for this to happen. For example, this subsidy is obtained only if there is a property to be restored.

Furniture Bonus, how to access the reimbursement for the purchase of the washing machine

Therefore, for the purchase of furniture and appliances you can take advantage of the subsidy, if you remain within a figure to be deducted up to a maximum of 16 thousand euros for single home. The purchase of the washing machine must take place following the renovations, the reimbursement of the bonus also includes transport and installation costs and the energy class must be A + or later.

Then it is mandatory to pay by credit card or other traceable methods such as bank transfer. You will not have access to the bonus in the case of spending in cash. As regards the renovation works, the following are included:

conservative restoration;

reconstruction;

disaster repair;

restructuring;

The dwellings involved can be both family units in condominiums, therefore apartments or attics, and single dwellings such as villas.