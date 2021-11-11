Furniture bonuses, possible reduction of the ceiling to 5 thousand euros in 2022

Attention! Important changes in sight regarding the mobile bonus. Better to ask immediately, because then it decreases.

After spending a whole day full of various commitments, the home it represents the ideal place where you can finally unplug. Able to reflect our personal tastes, each of us can customize the various environments according to their own need. However, the necessary liquidity is not always available to be able to meet the various expenses, so much so that one often decides to postpone, or even give up.

It is in this area that the mobile bonuses, which gives us a chance to save a lot of money. However, we must pay close attention, as important changes are coming, so it is better to request this bonus right away. Then, in fact, decreases. So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Mobile bonuses, important changes in sight: possible roof reduction in 2022

As is known, the 2021 Budget Law has the furniture and household appliances bonus extended until 31 December 2021. In addition, unlike in 2020, the maximum deductible expenditure has been increased, which has passed from the limit of 10 thousand euros to 16 thousand euros. To be able to benefit from this measure, we remind you, are those who have started the renovation work on the property you want to furnish from 1 January 2020. Furniture and appliances, on the other hand, must be purchased by the end of 2021.

There are therefore still a few weeks left to be able to benefit from the mobile bonus, taking into account the limits mentioned above. This measure, in fact, will almost certainly be extended with the 2022 budget maneuver, but will be greatly reduced. Compared to the current limit of 16 thousand euros, in fact, it seems that starting from 2022 it will go to 5 thousand euros. A reduction that certainly does not go unnoticed, so much so that it is advisable to request the mobile bonus as soon as possible.

The reason is easy to guess. For expenses made from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021, the maximum spending limit is 16 thousand euros, with a maximum deduction due of 8 thousand. Starting from 2022, however, most likely the limit will be 5 thousand euros, with a maximum deduction of 2500 euros. At the moment, however, it is good to remember, nothing is official yet. All that remains is to wait and see what the government’s next moves will be regarding the mobile bonus.