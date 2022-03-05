Furor for the Bichota Tour: Karol G sells out tickets in just 22 minutes

Bichota Tour Reloaded will take her to important stages in Colombia, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, Costa Rica, Salvador, Panama and Chile.

Without a doubt, Karol G is one of the most important female references in the urban genre. With 3 studio albums, 5 tours and numerous nominations, she is positioned as one of the most relevant artists in the industry.

La Bichota agotó todas sus entradas para su concierto en Movistar Arena solo en 22 MINUTOS!! El regreso de @karolg y su #BichotaTour será a casa llena junto a todas y todos sus fans que esperaron el retorno de la idola Colombiana. Karol G – 26 de mayo – Movistar Arena. pic.twitter.com/NAuMCCFgsb — Bizarro Live Entertainment (@bizarrolivecl) March 4, 2022

At the last Woman Un Music gala, organized by Billboard magazine to celebrate outstanding women in the music industry, Karol G received the Rule Breaker award (something like rule breaker), being on this occasion the only artist speaking Hispanic to receive recognition. This distinction is addressed to women who, through their music, defy all expectations.

“All the time, the world teaches us to see bad things in ourselves and in others. What if we only try to see good things? I try every day,” the artist commented during the ceremony.

With more than 48 million followers on Instagram and 25.5 million subscribers on YouTube, the artist has established several musical successes on the world scene, with songs that have exceeded 10 million views such as “Sejodioto”, “200 copas” , “El Barco” and “Bichota”, in addition to adding important musical collaborations such as “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj, a video with more than one thousand two hundred million views on YouTube. She is joined by “Créeme” with Maluma, “Now Calls Me” with Bad Bunny and “Culpables” with Anuel AA.

Karol G does not stop her path and embraces success in each of her releases. On May 26, Chilean fans will have the opportunity to turn on the energy of the Movistar Arena, to throw a party together with Bichota