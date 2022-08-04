further proof of their separation?

Rumors surrounding Migos’ possible split haven’t slowed down. Quavo and Takeoff released a track together under the name Unc & Phew, “Hotel Lobby” while Offset and Cardi B are no longer among their followers. The Migos’ two-thirds involvement on a track with Gucci Mane, “‘Us Vs. Them’,” raises even more questions as both artists perform under their usual stage names. What confuse the cards a little more … Especially since the two rappers are simply boiling there.

Remember that Offset and Cardi B no longer follow Quavo and Taekoff on Instagram, a sign of big confusion in this digital society. Then, the last two cities released a title without their friend. Today, here is a second one. Meanwhile, Migos, who were scheduled to appear on the Governors Ball 2022 Festival stage, have finally pulled out of the bill, the excuse being that Quavo was working on a film project while insisting they were still a band. In June, Quavo and Offset performed as Migos at the Summer Smash 2022 festival in Chicago, performing several of the band’s tracks without Offset present.

Anyway, we should quickly know a little more since the group from Atlanta is supposed to perform on the stage of the National Battle of the Bands hosted by Pepsi on August 27. If Quavo and Takeoff only go together, things will (unfortunately) be definitively clear… That said, it doesn’t smell good since on the event’s website, Quavo and Taekoff are only two. ..