“Fury for a joke born by chance”

Jean Alesi wanted to clarify the arrest he was involved in on Monday afternoon.

While the French press claims that the ex-driver will be tried in January by the Nîmes criminal court for the firecracker detonated in front of his brother-in-law’s office on Sunday evening, the ex-Ferrari driver tries to calm the waters and explain the fact.

What he had described only as a ‘bad joke’ to the investigators, who had, however, detained him, a friend and his son Giuliano having been present at the incident, had initially seemed a premeditated intimidating act, which the 57-year-old himself transalpine wanted to exclude as reported by the Corriere della Sera.

“It all seems disproportionate to me, there was a big misunderstanding: for example my sister’s ex-boyfriend has become ‘my brother-in-law’. It was just a joke, I never imagined that a firecracker could cause all this”, says Alesi.

“I like fireworks, when we celebrate we usually use them. It’s an old tradition. I bought it in Italy at a service station near Ventimiglia: we were in the car with friends and we wanted to try it”.

“We passed by by chance, so I threw it in front of this architect’s office, but I didn’t expect it to do such a bang and that damage.”

Jean Alesi Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Avignon native therefore also explained better the kinship ties with the man who, according to what he says, is no longer part of his family.

“We have always been on excellent terms, they broke up with my sister for two years and now we don’t talk about him anymore. It was I who presented myself to the police the next day to clarify.”

“I immediately said I would pay for everything, the broken glass, the damage. That I was in that car, and not my brother.”

The police seemed to have traced back to Alesi through reports of a suspicious BMW that was prowling with headlights off in the study area where the incident then occurred.

This car had been taken from the workshop of José, Jean’s brother, who immediately cleared him of any alleged accusation. From there the state of detention arose, which however did not take place directly by the investigators, as reported at first by the French press.

“They detained me for twenty-four hours. Before, I was locked in a room on the orders of the magistrate and then the policemen released me.”

“They didn’t understand why there was so much fury towards me. And in the police station we spent a fantastic evening talking about F1, old anecdotes, the nonsense they did as young people and the World Cup won by Max Verstappen. And then they released me to return. at home”.

Meanwhile – according toTeam – Alesi and his son Giuliano will go to trial in January and face up to 10 years of imprisonment, as well as a fine of € 150,000 for the damage caused.

It is unlikely that this will happen, above all for what Alesi himself wanted to specify on an episode that can be labeled as a ‘stunt’ and not as a … terrorist act.