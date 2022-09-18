16 September 2022

image source, Mahsa Amini’s family Caption, Amini was arrested allegedly for not wearing the hijab.

A 22-year-old woman has died days after being arrested by Iran’s dubbed “morality police” for allegedly failing to abide by strict rules on wearing the veil.

Eyewitnesses said Mahsa Amini was beaten while inside a police van when she was detained in Tehran on Tuesday.

Police have denied the allegations, saying Amini “He suffered a sudden heart problem.”

This is the latest in a series of reports of brutality against women by Iranian authorities in recent weeks.

Amini’s family says she was a healthy young woman and had no medical conditions that could explain a sudden heart problem.

However, they were informed that she had been taken to the hospital a few hours after his arrest and the family said he was in a coma before he died on Friday.

The arrest

Tehran police said Amini had been arrested for “justification and education” about wearing the hijab, the veil that is mandatory for all women in Iran.

Her death comes amid growing reports of repressive acts against women, including barring those deemed not to adhere to the Islamic dress code from entering government offices and banks.

Many Iranians, including some government supporters, are expressing outrage on social media by the very existence of the Orientation Patrols of the morality police that are in charge of enforcing dress codes, which they have dubbed with the hashtag “Murder Patrols”.

Videos have surfaced on social media that appear to show officers detaining women, dragging them across the ground and forcibly taking them away.

Many Iranians directly blame these cases to the heleader sSupreme Ali Jamenei.

An old speech of hers that is being shared via social media justifies the role of the morality police, insisting that under Islamic rule, women should be forced to observe the Islamic dress code.

This latest episode will deepen the divide between much of Iran’s young and vibrant society and its radical rulers, a gap that seems increasingly difficult to repair.