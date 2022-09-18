News

Fury in Iran over the death of a young woman who was arrested by the “morality police” for wearing the veil wrong

Photo of Zach Zach8 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Mahsa Amini

image source, Mahsa Amini’s family

Caption,

Amini was arrested allegedly for not wearing the hijab.

A 22-year-old woman has died days after being arrested by Iran’s dubbed “morality police” for allegedly failing to abide by strict rules on wearing the veil.

Eyewitnesses said Mahsa Amini was beaten while inside a police van when she was detained in Tehran on Tuesday.

Police have denied the allegations, saying Amini “He suffered a sudden heart problem.”

This is the latest in a series of reports of brutality against women by Iranian authorities in recent weeks.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach8 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Related Articles

The chief of staff of the British prime minister is a cooperating witness in the case against Wanda Vázquez

20 mins ago

Queen Elizabeth II: Juan Manuel Santos and other Colombians who knew her – Political Parties – Politics

31 mins ago

Bukele seeks re-election against the Constitution and his words

42 mins ago

Meteorology rules out Fiona’s relationship with a sinkhole in a housing complex in Guaynabo

53 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button