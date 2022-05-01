Sports

Fury in social networks for the result of the fight with Amanda Serrano

In a historic fight, where for the first time two women were the main attractions on a boxing card in the Madison Square Garden in New Yorkthe result turned out to be a controversial one.

And it is that after the victory of the Irish Kate Taylor, a wave of fury was unleashed on social networks where many considered that the Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano She was the undisputed winner of the match.

The fight ended with a split decision 97-93, 96-93 and 94-96 in favor of Taylor.

After his defeat, Serrano confessed that he saw himself as the winner of the fight, however, he respected the decision of the judges.

“I think I did win, but things are the way they are. Katie is a great champion and it is an honor to have shared the ring with her,” said Serrano.

But, netizens on the networks did not share the same sentiment and classified the result as a robbery.

Here are some of the comments:

