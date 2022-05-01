Fury in social networks for the result of the fight with Amanda Serrano

In a historic fight, where for the first time two women were the main attractions on a boxing card in the Madison Square Garden in New Yorkthe result turned out to be a controversial one.

And it is that after the victory of the Irish Kate Taylor, a wave of fury was unleashed on social networks where many considered that the Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano She was the undisputed winner of the match.

The fight ended with a split decision 97-93, 96-93 and 94-96 in favor of Taylor.

After his defeat, Serrano confessed that he saw himself as the winner of the fight, however, he respected the decision of the judges.

Katie Taylor retains the 135-pound belts with a split decision Amanda Serrano falls in a split decision against Katie Taylor

“I think I did win, but things are the way they are. Katie is a great champion and it is an honor to have shared the ring with her,” said Serrano.

But, netizens on the networks did not share the same sentiment and classified the result as a robbery.

Here are some of the comments:

The fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor has been crazy and especially that last round with the exchange of both fighters, but for me the one with Puerto Rico won. Dominating the entire fight, revenge is coming and hopefully a trilogy 👏🏾👏🏾 — Manuu🦋 (@Manuucb1) May 1, 2022

Wow! They gave it to Taylor… A vile robbery of Amanda Serrano… pic.twitter.com/EedHOOVvTG — Samuel Claussell (@samuelclaussell) May 1, 2022

They stole the fight from Amanda Serrano but shamelessly!! 😡 a tie did not look bad, but give Taylor the victory? SERIOUSLY?😤 WHAT A ROBBERY! — YXChuky🇵🇷 (@YXChuky) May 1, 2022

Amanda Serrano won the fight and it was clear and obvious. She dominated Katie Taylor and I think she was the better fighter. I just can’t fathom how the judges pulled this for Katie Taylor. — Alexander A. Wettey (@SptsHistorian) May 1, 2022