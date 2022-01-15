Fury of the Gods, Rachel Zegler confirms her role in the film

Rachel Zegler is one of the rising stars of the latest film, thanks to the lead role in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. Zegler has several projects in the pipeline and in the Variety podcast he confirmed his participation in Shazam !, the sequel to David F. Sandberg’s film, among other things.

The film will be released in theaters on June 3, 2023. Zegler will star alongside actresses of the likes of Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu.

During the podcast, the West Side Story star talked about her character.

“There are 3 goddesses. I’m the youngest of 3 goddesses, 3 sisters. We get to shake the Shazamily a little bit, it’s such a fun movie … I’m very thrilled to see the finished product.” he has declared.

So far the actress and production have been rather hermetic in talking about her character in the film; on the set Zegler was seen wearing golden armor, clue to the possibility that his role involves superpowers.

In the future Rachel Zegler will be Snow White in the Disney live action, alongside Gal Gadot in the role of the wicked queen.

Meanwhile, the actress continues to enjoy the success of West Side Story.

