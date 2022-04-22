Fury praises Canelo and Mexico; calls ‘garbage’ pound x pound ranking

Editor’s note: Second of two parts of an interview with champion Tyson Fury, where he talks about his future and current boxing, among other topics.

Whatever happens this Saturday at the legendary Wembley Stadium, Tyson Fury wants to travel to the United States during the first week of May to see Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez fight.

The English heavyweight, who is exposing his lineal and WBC championships against Dillian Whyte this Saturday, praised the qualities of Álvarez, undisputed super middleweight champion and ranked number 1 in the ESPN pound-for-pound ranking.

“I watch Canelo’s fights, he’s a great fighter. Very entertaining. I would like to attend his fight against Dmitry Bivol in Las Vegas,” Fury said in an interview with ESPN Deportes, where he reiterated that his fight against Whyte (28-2, 19 KO’s) will be the last of his career as a professional boxer.

“(Canelo) has a lot of support. People in Mexico are very good people. Hardworking people. One of my trainers, Jorge Capetillo, is from Mexico. I love Mexican culture. Great fighters. A nation that fights,” he added.

However, Fury (31-0-1, 22 KO’s), who is currently sixth in the ESPN ranking – five steps below Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KO’s) – gave his particular point of view on the subject of the ranks, which he repudiated.

“The way I look at it… I’m the heavyweight champion of the world. So, I could beat any other fighter in any division. Cruiserweight, welterweight, featherweight… So I don’t believe in a ‘pound-for-pound’ ranking. pound,'” he added.

Saturday, April 23, 2 p.m. ET ESPN+ PPV: Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte, 12 rounds, for Fury's WBC heavyweight title Saturday, April 30, 10 p.m. ET ESPN+/ESPN Deportes: Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson, 12 rounds, for Valdez's WBC and Stevenson's WBO super featherweight titles

“But, I understand why they do it. To give the smaller (shorter) fighters more relevance. But pound-for-pound is the biggest crap I’ve ever heard. Nobody can beat a heavyweight. I’m the ‘King’ of the jungle, the lion,” he added.

Fury, who came out dressed in a Mexican poncho and hat during his fight against Otto Wallin in September 2019 to, according to him, pay tribute to Mexican independence weekend, has made seven successful defenses of his lineal title.

Since taking it from Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, he is one of five boxers to make at least seven lineal title defenses in the WBC/WBA era (since 1962), according to ESPN Data.

“The ranking is not something real. I do not do things that are not real. Canelo is not my size and I can never be Canelo’s size. It’s like saying: if I have a ‘jet pack’ (jet pack) attached to my back, and I add wings, will I be able to fly faster than a plane? So, the ranking debate is rubbish, “he concluded.

Fury would become the second heavyweight champion in boxing history to retire undefeated, after Rocky Marciano (49-0, 43 KO’s).