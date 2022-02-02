Fury Ryoad, George Miller wanted Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The idea of Mad Max: Fury Road placed itself quite a few years ago in George Miller’s head: it was 1987 when the director began to shape what would later become the masterpiece with Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, which is why it should not be surprising that, in over thirty years, the changes have been many and substantial.

While Anya Taylor-Joy prepares for Mad Max: Furiosa, therefore, a book coming out this month and titled Blood, Sweat and Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max will arrive in bookstores to tell us in more detail the genesis of a film that is already remembered as a milestone in action cinema and beyond.

Curiosity and background will therefore be the masters in the account of Miller’s troubled birth, with some advances that have already been around the web in these hours: one of these concerns the director’s desire to involve Brad Pitt and Angelina Joliepresumably precisely in the roles that, a few years later, would then be assigned to the aforementioned Hardy and Theron.

Miller had the idea of ​​hiring the two actors during the early ’00s, when the popularity of the couple was skyrocketing: do you think it would have been a good idea or do you prefer that things have gone this way? Let us know in the comments! Meanwhile, Tom Hardy spoke of Mad Max: Fury Road as a film about Furiosa.