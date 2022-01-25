Fury Shapovalov against the referee: “You are corrupt”

The Canadian tennis player, defeated 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 by Nadal, was furious with the referee during the match

Denis Shapovalov he loses his head and calls the chair judge “corrupt”. The episode took place during the match between the Canadian and Rafael Nadal, won by the Spaniard in the fifth set. During a change of pitch, Shapovalov complained about the apparent loss of time of Nadal not sanctioned by referee Bernardes: “You started the clock about 45 seconds ago and he is not ready to play. You are making a fool of me? You are all corrupt! You are all corrupt! “

Calm down, the 22-year-old returned to the subject at a press conference: “I have great respect for everything Rafa has done and I think he’s an incredible player. But there must be limits, clear rules. It’s so frustrating. as a player as if you weren’t just playing him but also against the referees, against much more “, highlighted the Canadian.

When asked if he thought Nadal would receive preferential treatment, Shapovalov replied: “Sure, he gets it 100%. In all the other games I’ve played, the pace has been really fast because the referees check the clock after each. period. I was absolutely ready to play and the clock ticked 3, 2, 1, then hit zero. I looked at the referee and of course I wanted to tell him something and I did. I was ready to play for a minute and a half and he told me he wasn’t going to inflict a time violation on him because I wasn’t ready to play. For me, it’s a big joke to support that. “

Nadal defends himself – The first protest came after Nadal changed his shirt at the end of the first set and Shapovalov complained again to Bernardes before the second game, because Nadal was taking too long to serve. “I know I took some extra time at the end of the first set because I had to change everything in the chair in the gearbox, “explained Nadal, who won his only title at the Australian Open in 2009.

“Of course you can’t play with those shirts in the condition I was in. After that, I respected all the rules“explained Nadal. On Shapovalov’s thesis of having enjoyed preferential treatment, the Spaniard added:” I really believe that everyone always thinks that the best players get more advantages and honestly on the pitch that’s not true. I never had the feeling of having an advantage on the pitch, I really believe that in this case he is wrong. “