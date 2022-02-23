Fury vs. Whyte: Dillian Whyte signs the contract to fight Tyson Fury for the heavyweight title

ANDThe agreement is signed. Dillian Whyte signed the contract so that your fight against Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight title be a reality.

According to information from Mike Coppinger, Whyte accepted the deal and He signed it hours before midnight, which was the WBC deadline so that the fight could stay intact for April 23.

There are still some arrangements to be defined in the agreement with Whyte according to the report, but it is expected that everything can be carried out in time and form at Wembley Stadium in London.

The negotiations also confirmed that Whyte will have a financial stake in the event in exchange for promoting it. It is expected that Fury earns $29,538,000 while Whyte earns $7,384,500. On the other hand, a bonus of $4,102,500 will be awarded to the winner according to the WBC rules, being one of the biggest bags of the Gypsy King’s career.

Whyte was the number one contender for the title, but his loss to Alexander Povetkin stops him in his aspirations in 2020, It was until 2021 that he had his revenge in March and won by way of knockout to regain his position in the division.

If Fury takes the victory, he will be able to have the fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship that is expected to be against Oleksandr Usyk, only after the current champion re-measures Anthony Joshua at the end of 2022.

The winner of the fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will receive the Union belt, which was created by WBC in honor of the United Kingdom, and have the colors red and white, changing the traditional green of the company.