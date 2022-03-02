Fury vs Whyte: Fury and the ‘secret’ of what would be the last fight of his career: “I attribute part of my success to masturbating 7 times a day”

Tyson Fury He has one last goal in his career: finish as undefeated champion of the heavyweights, and the end of his career is closer than it seems, since the ‘Gypsy King’ revealed that against Whyte it could be his last fight.

“I am 34 years old, I have been professional for 14, boxing more than 20. I have a lot of wear and tear. I am undefeated and a two-time world champion, which is an elite club. Only one person before me finished it undefeated: Rocky Marciano. be the second. I still have a lot to prove. It may be my last fight. I want to retire as undefeated champion. I am focused on making movies, one of my life. There are many things I want to do. Boxing is a small part, but I have to finish what we started and be part of the exclusive club of undefeated champions that I mentioned before”, declare in the Pat McAfee Show After the first press conference, in which Whyte did not show up.

“One word: coward! She’s a bitch. She’s going to get knocked out and he knows it.”. He doesn’t want to see me face to face because he’s afraid I’ll get into his mind and all that shit we do now. But I’m an old-fashioned fighter, I like to fight short and personal.”

I attribute much of my success to masturbating seven times a day.”

Fury joked in the interview the secret of his success to remain undefeated champion. “I attribute much of my success to masturbating seven times a day. You have to keep the blood circulating”, in addition to responding with another mockery that his gloves have never had substances to hit harder. “The only thing I’m loaded on is testosterone, so touching me all these years.”

The British also mentioned the plans after retirement. “I’m nearing the end of my career, but I still have a couple more fights. What can I do? Drink alcohol, get drunk and smash people’s faces. They ask me what I will do if I retire and I tell them: get drunk every day. Imagine all the work you won’t have to do.”

