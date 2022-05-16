Furya with storyboard footage

For quite a while now, Vin Diesel has been teasing his return as Riddick in a possible third field black sequel, but the film seems to have not really progressed in the eight years since it was first mentioned. However, with the Fast and Furious movies heading towards their conclusion in the next two years, the actor may be looking for his next big franchise to focus on, and that could mean Riddick 4: Furya will now move forward at Universal. To up those odds, Diesel shared storyboards from the film that see the return of his main anti-hero character.

field black returned in 2000 to mixed reception, telling the story of Richard B. Riddick, a dangerous criminal who is on his way to prison when the spacecraft carrying him is struck by a comet and is forced to crash into a seemingly deserted planet. As you’d expect, there’s nothing deserted about it, and soon vicious aliens are preying on the survivors and Riddick must become a hero for them all to survive. The film made $53 million and Riddick’s character struck a chord enough to get two sequels: 2004 The Chronicles of Riddick and Riddick in 2013. While both films improved significantly over the original film’s box office performance, the subsequently announced fourth film fell into the black and was only mentioned in rare network posts. social by Diesel.

One such post arrived recently, and rather than the usual comments about ideas and meetings, this time Diesel provided new storyboard slides featuring Riddick, with glowing eyes and a surprised expression. For those who have been waiting for production news, this stems from the actor’s update in December when he announced he had a productive meeting with Universal, and strongly suggests that things could finally move forward with the after.

Vin Diesel is about to say goodbye to the Fast and Furious franchise





Universal images

While Riddick fans have been waiting a long time for a new movie in this franchise, Vin Diesel has been pretty linked to other big movies in recent years, and that could have been one of the main reasons for the delays in getting Ridick 4 of the ground. Having released several films, and frequently called upon to provide his voice in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Vin Diesel also has an undisclosed role in this year’s film. Avatar: The Way of the Water. However, as the action hero puts his role in the Quick Saga in bed, he can now find more time to return to Riddick.

In addition to the movies, Riddick has also been seen in a TV series and a handful of video games, but the new film is said to be a direct sequel to the 2013 film and is expected to dive into the character’s origins. Since Vin Diesel was actively sharing updates in the latter part of 2021, it might not be long before we hear more about the latest addition to the franchise.





Stephen King’s Firestarter Dies With Dismal Opening Weekend Box Office

Read more

About the Author