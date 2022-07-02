Futsal: Spain shows no mercy and thrashes Ukraine to play another final

ANDspaa, reigning champion, is once again in the european final. With authority, Ukraine was imposed, a team that arrives very touched by the situation in its country but that, beyond that, is far from the level of the Spanish. Without fanfare, but solidly, Claudia Pons’s women fulfilled the predictions and are 40 minutes away from her second title.

It did not take long for Spain to leave its mark. At 26 seconds, Mayte Mateo made it 0-1 after a robbery by Peque in the opposite half. All a warning of what the match was going to be, with the Spanish players dominating in almost all the duels and greatly complicating the rival’s exit.

Even so, the Ukrainians were able to equalize in a double action by Hrytsenko against Silvia Aguete. But it was little more than a warning. With absolute control of possession, Spain was gaining ground and playing with more and more comfort.

Ana Lujn disputes a ball with RubanUEFA

Luci, after eight minutes, scored the second after a good pass from María Sanz in a transition. It was the first goal of a promising quartet that also included the Córdoba twins, barely 19 years old. Irene, in fact, was the author of the third goal in a great pvot action. A player who already gave her team the title with a hat-trick in the last match of the final.

On the edge of the break, Spain took out another of its weapons, the set pieces. An action in a fault, discussed in the previous dead time, served to make the fourth, the work of Peque. resolved match.

The Spanish superiority was overwhelming not only on the track but also on the scoreboard, which turned the second half into little more than a procedure in which Claudia Pons’s increased the distance. Ale de Paz and Luci, in a corner play, made it 0-6 in two almost consecutive actions. Later, Mara Sanz, Ame Romero and Irene Samper closed the win

FILE

UKRAINE: Kyslova, Hrytsenko, Skybina, Dubytska, and Forsiuk. Also played: Ruban, Tytova, Yeromenko, Volovenko, Burlachenko, Drozd, Babenko and Kyrylchuk.

SPAIN: Silvia Aguete, Mayte Mateo, Peque, Ana Lujn and Ame Romero. Also played: Noe Montoro, Dany, Irene Samper, Ale de Paz, Luci, Laura Crdoba, Mara Sanz, Irene Crdoba and Marta Balbuena (ps).

REFEREES: Daniele D’Adamo (San Marino) and Fatma zen Tursun (Turkey)

GOALS: 0-1 1′ Mayte Mateo. 0-2 8′ Lucie. 0-3 18′ Irene Córdoba. 0-4 19′ Small. 0-5 28′ Ale de Paz. 0-6 28′ Lucie. 0-7 31′ Mara Sanz. 0-8 32′ Love Romero. 0-9 38′ Irene Samper.

GONDOMAR MULTIPURPOSE (Portugal)