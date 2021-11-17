Future Alessio Romagnoli: Raiola’s announcement

Mino Raiola speaks again. The well-known agent takes stock of the Donnarumma situation. There is also a joke about Alessio Romagnoli, his contract expiring on June 30th

In recent days there has been much talk of Alessio Romagnoli. The central defender seems to have approached the Milan. The renewal does not appear as far away as it might have seemed a few weeks ago. However, it is better not to delude yourself: Maldini And Massara they are called to deal with the agent Mino Raiola.

As is well known, the last experience is not given well and the risk of a new Donnarumma case recurring remains alive. In the background, in this case, there is no Psg but the Juventus, which could be the right destination for Romagnoli, especially if de Ligt were to leave.

Regarding the two defenders, Mino Raiola, on the sidelines of the IAFA (Italian Association of Football Agent) Assembly in Rome, cut short with a “we will talk about it again in May-June“. We will therefore have to wait to understand which shirt Romagnoli will wear.

Read also:

The point of Raiola

Donnarumma Chapter: “We all know how this story will end – reports repubblica.it. – It takes a little patience. He is living in a situation he has never experienced since he was 16. Only with dialogue will it be resolved ”.

Pogba to Juve – “Dreaming is free. Then let’s see if dreams come true. December is the right month to dream with Christmas and the Befana “.

Agent-FIFA relationship – “Infantino says that the relationship with the agents must be regulated, but he is not doing anything. The FIFA rules are shameful, there is no dialogue with them ”.