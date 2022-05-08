Entertainment

Future and Drake return to the Middle Ages to find love in their new music video

While his latest album I never Liked You has just been released, rapper Future, has just unveiled the music video for Wait For U, only a week after that of Keep it Burning with Kanye West. In this title, the rapper from Atlanta explained that he reveals himself more than ever by talking about his state of mind at the moment and his feelings. Accompanied by Drake and Nigerian singer and songwriter Tems, Future gushes over his love life which seems compromised by his encroaching career. “I got career that takes my time away from women” he raps. Whereas in Keep it Burning, Future and Kanye West declaim their punchlines under bright light, in this new clip directed by Director X (to whom we owe the video Work by Rihanna), Future and Drake return to the Middle Ages. The dark and sensual atmosphere of the video recalls that of the series game of thrones with its period costumes and epic battles. If Drake has the right to two featurings, other artists appear on Future’s album such as Kanye West, Gunna and Young Thug.

I Never Liked You (2022) by Future, available on all platforms.

