Future at risk for Binance in Italy?

After the positions expressed by the president of Consob, prof. Savona, Italy curbs Binance’s business, the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platform. This was announced by the Italian Authority for the supervision of financial markets (Consob, in fact), in a series of notes addressed to savers. The notice informs you that Binance group companies are not licensed to provide investment services e to operate in our country, with a direct and explicit reference to the company website.

One of the problems, also reported by Punto Informatico, concerns the difficulty in identifying an actual Binance office. The company was founded in China, but formally has only two locations: one in the Cayman Islands and one in the Seychelles. This cloudiness exposes investors, who have one less chance to retaliate against the company in the event of suspicious and / or fraudulent activities. Following Consob’s warning, the exchange has chosen to severely limit its offer on derivatives and token stocks on the European market – with immediate effects in Italy, Germany and the Netherlands.

He teaches at the Roman headquarters of Consob. Source: Sienanews.it, CC BY-ND 3.0 IT

The decision comes close to the spread of numerous rumors about a “crackdown” on cryptocurrencies in the European Union. The Commission supports the establishment of a new European agency, the AMLA (Anti-Money Laundering Authority): the body’s duties would also include the supervision of cryptocurrency trading.

The measures adopted by Binance are not unique in Europe. In Hong Kong, the company has also chosen to restrict its derivatives investment offering. Binance would be the first major cryptocurrency exchange to voluntarily restrict operations in Hong Kong – whose government is considering introducing stricter regulations on cryptocurrencies and associated assets.