Future Breaks Incredible Drake Record

Judging by the RIAA’s latest run, everything indicates that the music industry owes a lot more respect to Future.

Men lie, but numbers don’t

Future recently received 55 new certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The Atlanta native’s harvest of gold and platinum records also allowed him to break one of the incredible records of drake in the music industry.

drake had seven platinum-certified studio albums to his credit. This made him the most commercially successful rapper of the 2010s. The RIAA announced last Wednesday that the sixth studio album of future and the one produced in collaboration with Juice WRLD have won the platinum certified. The projects titled respectively HNDRXX and WRLD On Drugs allowed the rapper to now hold this record with eight platinum-certified studio albums.

Surprisingly, this is actually the second time future and drake achieve similar commercial feats in 2022. Both artists were able to simultaneously debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200. A performance accomplished with “WAIT FOR U” and ”I NEVER LIKED YOU” then “Jimmy Cooks” and ”Honestly, Nevermind”respectively by future and drake. They remain the only rappers in history to have achieved it.

Interestingly, Future is likely to increase their own record’s score in the coming months, given the progress in numbers.