future GPUs could have a ray tracing better than 20% thanks to Subwarp Interleaving – Nerd4.life

Through a research paper shared by Nvidia, future GPUs could be improved and offer performance 20% better ray tracing, thanks to a new technology called Subwarp Interleaving, which is not yet ready to be implemented.

As indicated by the company, Subwarp Interleaving aims to optimize the tendency of ray tracing to have high thread divergence and low warp occupancy in applications. For the moment, this technology demonstrates improvements of 6.3% on average and can even reach + 20% performance in the best cases.

The researchers explained that the way current GPUs work is part of the problem. “First, GPUs group threads into units, which we call warps, which retrieve information from a single program counter (PC) and execute in single instruction, multiple thread (SIMT) mode. Second, GPUs hide stalls thanks to simultaneous programming between many active warps “.

This design hinders ray tracing, creating situations where there aren’t enough warps. It is explained that Subwarp Interleaving is able to make better use of these features, for example by increasing hardware utilization using divergent paths, as well as reducing any warp latency.

“When a long latency operation blocks a warp and the GPU warp scheduler cannot find an active warp to switch to, a subwarp scheduler can instead switch execution to another divergent subwarp of the current warp,” explain the researchers .

Subwarp Interleaving requires architectural changes from current GPUs to be implemented, so it will certainly not be applied to Nvidia’s RTX 3090 Ti GPUs.