Future Inter, the clues make you smile. Suning now stronger: stay and raise with a diktat

The recent months have not been easy, certainly not boring. Because, immediately after becoming the first foreign property to win in Italy, Suning had to face many obstacles and many difficulties to keep Inter on their feet. The fans have seen the main architects of the championship win leave (Conte, Hakimi and Lukaku), they have had to endure rumors of dismantling, continuous and painful transfers, even bankruptcy. In the end, however, Chinese ownership, albeit weakened, withstood the brunt and is now looking to the future with renewed optimism. The millions collected from summer farewells and the Oaktree loan, in fact, give impetus to the slow recovery. Suning is ready to remain at the helm of Inter, reducing costs but still keeping the team competitive. The future doesn’t seem so dark anymore (also thanks to the latest developments on the China-US front). The Gazzetta dello Sport writes:

OPTIMISM – “… The millions collected from the disposals of Lukaku and Hakimi combined with the Oaktree loan gave the first impetus towards the exit from the crisis. The asset revaluation operation was also fundamental. A move thanks to which the club will be able to face the future with greater serenity, without having to resort to further interventions by the owners. Another vital impulse came from the upward contracts for sponsorships, from Socios to Zytara, for a total of approximately 100 million spread up to 2025. All maneuvers that allow Suning to guarantee the necessary financial resources to look to the future with optimism “.

MANTRA – “Now it is essential to proceed towards cost reduction. The mantra these days is“ financial sustainability. ”Which is the guideline for a bit of all the big European clubs. Inter’s goal is to reduce costs. while maintaining the level of competitiveness achieved. As proof of this, heavy renewals have been made in the last four months (those of Bastoni, Barella and Lautaro) which will weigh in the company coffers for 120 million gross, certifying beyond any reasonable doubt the will of the property to continue investing“.

