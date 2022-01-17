Future Lukaku, Tuchel makes the Belgian tremble: frontal attack on the bomber

Romelu Lukaku still inflames the transfer market. After repenting for signing with Chelsea and the announcement of his farewell to return to Inter, the Belgian apologized to the club and the fans. But it was not enough to calm the waters.

Future Lukaku: tense nerves, everything changes again

Romelu Lukaku has returned to be talked about for the transfer market. The Belgian forward is not having a good time at Chelsea and is considering his future very carefully.

Lukaku and Chelsea could separate after just one season. The Belgian is experiencing a dark moment with Tuchel who did not welcome his complaints with happiness. Lukaku on the pitch is not performing at his best and something can change.

Lukaku’s recent performances with Chelsea have angered fans, Tuchel and the club. On social media he is the player most attacked by the fans and does not fare well even in the locker room.

Chelsea, Tuchel against Lukaku: the words

At the press conference, Thomas Tuchel has returned to “attack” in an important way Romelu Lukau and his contribution to Chelsea.

“CIAswe combed more from our entire attacking performance in the last game. I think we did a lot of offensive action to hurt Manchester City more than we did. Lukaku is a key player, so there will always be pressure. No more pressure than he puts on himself. We have to find a mix between expectations, pressure and in any case also be relaxed enough to play the games in the best way. “

Help Lukaku? “F.we go out of our way to help you. We all know he is a key player and we want him to continue to be but this is the wrong approach for me. We help any player: this is a team sport, not a dozen players serving one player. This is not what we do at Chelsea nor what we do on a football pitch. Each player serves the team, this will never change ”.

Lukaku-Inter, can you get serious again?

Romelu Lukaku has announced that he wants to return to Inter as soon as possible. But can the deal really be reopened in the summer? Very difficult, given the reasons that led the Nerazzurri to sell their best man last summer. Investments like the one to take back Lukaku, even from the point of view of the engagement, seem almost impossible.

