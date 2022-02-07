Future Motors brings Turntide Technologies electric motor to Italy

Future Motorsa company specializing in green technologies for energy efficiency, announces the landing in Italy of the smart solutions of Turntide Technologiesthe Californian company that developed the Smart Motor Systemone of the first commutated magnetic reluctance electric motors that allows large buildings to manage air treatment with an average energy saving of 64%.

According to EU data, buildings in Europe are responsible for 40% of energy consumption and 36% of greenhouse gas emissions. Improving energy efficiency is therefore essential to achieve the carbon neutrality goal from 2030, as defined in the European Green Deal.

“Buildings are the largest energy consumers in Europe. In particular, the electric motors used in industrial and commercial buildings to air condition and move air can represent up to 50% of their consumption” explains Angelo Rivolta, CEO of Future Motors in Italy: “In a historical moment in which the price of energy is constantly increasing and CO emissions 2 are growing in a worrying way, having intelligent solutions that improve energy performance without the need to invest in a new system but integrating with the existing one makes the difference. Turntide’s revolutionary technology reduces energy consumption by an average of 64%, increasing profits and accelerating a global path to 100% clean energy. “

Turntide Technologies and the evolution of the electric motor thanks to magnetic reluctance

The technology adopted by traditional electric motors is the induction one patented by Nikola Tesla in 1888. These motors work with optimal efficiency at nominal speed and load but, in conditions other than those of the design, they lose up to 50% of efficiency. Their speed is regulated by means of special devices (inverters) which introduce further losses in efficiency and lower overall reliability. Finally, their main feature, that is the rotor equipped with windings, involves a loss of energy in the form of heat which is discharged on the bearings and shortens their useful life.

Turntide’s “Smart Motor System” technology is an evolution of magnetic reluctance motors, which results in constant efficiency at varying speed and load, with operation without loss of efficiency. This motor has no twisted windings in the stator, replaced by separate coils, and has no windings in the rotor, consisting of a suitably shaped metal block. All this frees up energy losses and allows for a longer bearing life, since the rotor does not generate heat. Smart Motor is also controlled by a special processor capable of communicating with sensors or BMS systems and deciding with which logic to activate the stator coils, allowing complete power and speed management. This type of solution provides an algorithm that allows to control the activation of the coils 20,000 times per second, allowing to adapt the motor speed to the operating conditions in real time and generating an electricity saving on average of 64%, if integrated in the building management systems. The Turntide electric motor is free of magnets and rare earths, and is therefore environmentally friendly.

Finally, through the Turntide cloud system, it is possible to remotely monitor and manage the engine and the sensors connected to it, generate alerts and implement predictive maintenance.

History

Inventor of Smart Motor System and co-founder of Turntide Technologies is Piyush Desai, who after presenting the concept of the revolutionary new motor as a thesis at the Illinois Institute of Technology, patented his invention and transformed the project a few years later in a real company.

Turntide is backed by more than $ 400 million in funding from a global group of investors committed to the fight to save the planet. These include Breakthrough Energy Ventures by Bill Gates, FootPrint Coalition by Robert Downey Jr., Amazon Climate Pledge FundFifth Wall’s Climate Technology Fund, BMW iVentures and JLL Spark.

Turntide Technologies is currently involved in the development of technologies for Smart Buildings, for the agricultural sector and for the transport sector. The company has over 600 employees worldwide and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, Silicon Valley.