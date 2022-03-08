Future of bitcoin trading? What you do in hours, a bot takes half a second

Key facts: Speed, lack of emotions and 24/7 operability are advantages of the trading bot.

BeerMoney Bot automates the analysis and operation of the cryptocurrency market.

Are human beings ready to engage in trading? Few, would answer Franklin Noriega, programmer and creator of BeerMoney Bot, an automated trading tool that currently works on Binance operating in a kind of closed beta. There are two reasons why only a select few can be “traders”: these are the management of emotions and the speed of decision making.

Franklin starts from a premise about trading that is very similar to the vision of Andrés Urquiola, CEO of Val-U, whom we also interviewed in CriptoNoticias a few weeks ago: trading has emotional components that “not everyone can handle. Being a trader, as a profession, is not something for everyone. There are very few profiles that fit a good trader. And Franklin Noriega did not fit that profile, as he admits during our meeting in his office in the city of Caracas.

Particularly, for stress, fatigue and the ability to act according to the euphoria or need of the moment. If you ride a wave of big profits, greed can take the helm; while a spiral of losses can generate despair that would move the trader to operate looking to cover that deficit, even leaving his own system or operation plan.

This, Noriega alleges, is eliminated with the figure of the bot. Trading, if automated, frees itself from the emotional ties that lead to serious errors due to the high levels of emotionality that may be involved in the activity. After all, we are talking about making and losing money.

“A bot has none of that. Follow some rules, some strategies, but at the same time you can make it evolutionary. Many times people think that bots tend to be static. Bots can grow, they can learn in some way, they can create historical or predictive models. And they can evolve as long as the human behind it programs them for that evolution. It was efficient for me to do it through a bot, because I was not good for a trader”. Franklin Noriega, creator of BeerMoney Bot

But… are emotions bad?

Noriega clarifies: “I’m not going to say that emotions are clearly negative when trading.”

In effect, it saysthere are times when excitement can give great rewards. Ones that a bot would never get, tied to its programming. «Many times the emotion of euphoria allows you to take more risks. And sometimes, you have more rewards », he says about it.

But the problems start when the account you operate goes from green to red. That moment when gains start to turn into losses is when emotions can lead to mistakes. You seek to cover a loss and you end up taking risks you wouldn’t take under other circumstances.

“I think that’s the biggest problem for traders… a bot doesn’t suffer from that. Maybe he doesn’t take any more risks, but at the same time he doesn’t feel attacked, doesn’t feel offended when he loses. It’s just another operation.” Franklin Noriega, Venezuelan computer scientist.

Franklin Noriega, Venezuelan computer scientist, creator of BeerMoney Bot. Source: Twitter.

It seems logical that, if the healthiest thing to be a trader is to abstract from feelings, the solution lies in automation. That decision-making is in the “hands” of a bot, of pure code programmed to operate under certain parameters. And not under human control. The bot will always follow the system, the human… not necessarily.

But what must exist, whatever the case, is that proven system, that you already know works to operate. “If you don’t have it, you’re not trading, you’re guessing, gambling. That is not sustainable, it is not profitable […] It is of no use to you that tomorrow you earn 10 thousand dollars, you spend it in a year and you do not generate anything else, ”questions the computer scientist.

Instead, with a system that supports operations, the perspective changes: losses go into your statistics, into your forecast. “Then you shouldn’t feel anything because you trust your system. The system is what allows you to feel calm when you lose or not get carried away when you win.

Reading of variables and activity 24 hours

The other thing that abounds in the human, but not in the bot, is a couple of very harmful components to operate successfully: fatigue and stress. Something that, in Noriega’s words, “not everyone can handle”, reiterating what was said earlier in this article.

If you are a good trader and have that battle-tested system we mentioned, add the developer as well You are not exempt from suffering from these problems associated with activity. Let’s imagine that you have hours a day looking at charts to interpret and trade accordingly. The accumulated wear after a while can become a big problem.

“The bot automates everything that the trader does manually,” he says. But it is that his bot does not only focus on indicators or elements of technical analysis. BeerMoney “reads the internet”, Franklin would say, and it is from this reading that it makes decisions.

“It is not necessarily about technical indicators, but about variables. These variables can come from anywhere: news, graphics, blockchain, fundamental indicators, funding, liquidity pools. Let’s see all of that together, and draw a conclusion in half a second, all the time, 24/7.” Franklin Noriega, founder of BeerMoney Bot.

In summary, the source of information that this bot analyzes is very dynamic. It includes technical factors, charts and indicators traditionally used in trading, but also «measures» the moment of assets in public opinion, reading news, publications on networks such as Twitter or Telegram and even the fundamentals of each currency. In short: analyze the market from different perspectives. And in the cryptocurrency market, full of manipulations and assets of minimum volumes, this can be decisive.

The big difference is that this analysis, which takes a person hours, the bot does it in a matter of seconds. Even less. And Noriega has very illustrative real-life examples for this claim.

The market is a reflection of collective psychology, if enough people believe that the price goes up in the last quarter, it will certainly go up. — BeerMoney Bot (@Beermoney_Bot) March 4, 2022

Bots have immediate action in their favor

One of these examples is based on a “news” from last year: Walmart would accept payments with one of the best-known cryptocurrencies in the world, although little adopted, Litecoin (LTC). The information ended up being false and the media that echoed it had to later retract their publications.

But the market did not care about that. While public opinion was debating whether or not to believe what was said, the cryptocurrency was already making an incredible jump in price. Behind that jump, says the programmer, were the bots. Bots, Noriega says, don’t care if a story is true or not. They read that information, considered it bullish and acted accordingly. Immediately.

Meanwhile, humans who have reacted based on the currency already rising, may have been affected by the downturn that followed the capitulation of the media to deny the news.

The other example is the already well-known tweets of Elon Musk, whose effect on the markets we have previously analyzed in CriptoNoticias. “Did you see a tweet from Elon Musk saying ‘DOGE to the moon (to the moon) and you acted for that? How fast did you do it? Two minutes? Well, you are an exceptional case, but even so, the bot did it immediately », she reflects.

For Franklin, it all started with an arbitrage bot made at the request of a client, triangulating between bitcoin, the US dollar and the Australian dollar.

that experience gave him the notion that he could make more complex trading bots. Then he began to see Telegram groups in which they talked about certain cryptocurrencies, where the project he now heads came to mind: a bot connected via API (Application Programming Interface) to the Binance exchange, although it could connect to many more. platforms.

There, on Binance, BeerMoney Bot trades at your leisure after making your buying and selling decisions. Right now, only in the spot market, although it could be extended to derivatives in the future.

“I saw that every time they launched that message on Telegram, the currency reacted immediately. And as soon as he reacted, he went down. ‘Pump and dump’. And my computer mind said: this is not human, this is programmed. I can do that. That’s where the idea came from.” Franklin Noriega, programmer of BeerMoney Bot.

BeerMoney Bot, an experiment where “if you win, I win”

The million-dollar question: This all sounds great on paper, even idyllic. But… how does Franklin win by offering this to the public? He could keep this formula for himself, invest his own capital and earn money for himself, with no other participants involved. Why come out?

The developer appeals for profit maximization. Specifically, it starts from the premise that if something works on a small scale and could work on a larger scale, there is potential to make it larger:

There is an issue of economic incentives. Few people consider how capital management and profit creation systems work. I also had that doubt. If you have a chicken that creates golden eggs for you, you will have 1 golden egg per month. You’re going to have 12 a year. What happens if you seek financing and buy 10 more chickens? You will have 120 golden eggs a year. You give a percentage of the profit to the people who helped you buy them. My business model is to operate on profits. What is earned, I charge you a commission. If I win, you win; If you lose, I lose. There are other models, such as subscription, but I don’t see the point. If you won 10, I charge you over 10; if you won 1,000, I charge over 1,000; and if you win 1 million, I charge you over 1 million.

At the moment, the bot is not public. It is only available to a small group of people who act as investors and they generate for Franklin the necessary financing to maintain the development of the project. Something that, he comments, is difficult and expensive.

In addition, he alleges that they are not ready at the moment for the product to be opened. It is also a very “sensitive” development, he argues, because it lends itself to being called a swindler when a person loses money.