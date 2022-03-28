Future of Dani Alves in Barcelona depends on Xavi Hernández

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 27.03.2022 14:42:39





Although in Barcelona an air of change is already breathedthe managers of the club they work hard in the planning of the next campaignin which they will search fight by everyone the Titles that they put themselves in front of them and thus go back to rub shoulders with the elite of Europe, which continues to fight in the Champions League.

Daniel Alves38-year-old Brazilian winger, signed to endings from 2021 with the azulgrana set for to help to return it to the place That deserves. With a salary of ‘laughter’ and a good performance in the matches in which Xavi has put him, everything seems to indicate that it will renew for one more year in June… Although that situation will end going for him coach.

Despite the fact that he has the option of renewing for one more year with the azulgranas, Dani Alves will have to be evaluated by who was his partner sometime at the end of the season, at which point Hernandez will determine who remains and who leaves the team.

For now the Brazilian has shown a good level, However, the directive is not completely sure about what Alves can play to the maximum level the next campaign, in which Barcelona plans to compete for everything.

Despite the discontent Xavi Hernández has the last word and I know will let the Barça team know in Junewhen you can make a better balance of the performance of the veteran player at the end of the 2021/2022 campaign.