Future of the UCRI in Spain after Covid-19? podcast

A UCRI in each hospital. This is the objective set by the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (Separ) for 2022, the year dedicated to Intermediate Respiratory Care Units, once the enormous usefulness of these structures in the pandemic management.

The application of non-invasive respiratory support (NIRS) offered by these spaces turned out to be an effective method to treat the severe respiratory insufficiency presented by many of the patients infected with Covid-19. This, in turn, allowed download the volume of patients admitted to the ICU and reduce the risk of collapse, especially during the most critical moments of the crisis.

In fact, according to a recent study published by members of Separ, the UCRI have helped avoid almost 50 percent of admissions for seriously ill coronavirus patients in these intensive care units.

The Jiménez Díaz Foundation was one of the pioneering centers when it came to launching an intermediate care unit, led by Sarah Heili, in 2007. However, it was the arrival of Covid-19 that progressively increased its prominence of these structures in the distribution and approach of serious positives.

Future flexibility of the UCRI in Spain

Seeing the avalanche of patients caused by the SARS-CoV-2some hospitals chose to expand these units or set them up from scratch using spaces such as waiting rooms or libraries, as explained by the pulmonologist Olga Mediano, coordinator of the Separate Year.

Thus, 70 percent of the 28 UCRI that existed before the pandemic, has seen its facilities grow. Six waves later, a large part of these structures remain, although with variability in the number of beds and a change in role depending on the moment of the crisis.

And it is that, the future of the UCRIin the opinion of pulmonologists, should contain an element of flexibility that allows adapting to the demand of patients in a post-pandemic era, without losing the “quality of care”, reinforced during these last two years.