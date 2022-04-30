Future of Twitter after Musk purchase brings more questions than answers

The purchase of the social network Twitter by Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, has been one of the most talked about topics globally this week, but so far there are more questions than answers about the future of this network that it currently has. 229 million users a day, according to their figures.

The thousands of articles published in all languages ​​question the power that some individuals have over social networks used by millions of people and the need or not to regulate them for the common good and warnings against “censorship”, which according to Musk is excessive. On twitter.

The investment of 44,000 million dollars that has meant Musk the purchase of Twitter has already forced him to get rid in just three days – from Tuesday to last Thursday – of 9.6 million shares in his electric vehicle company Tesla, which reported him 8,500 million dollars, according to the documents provided by the Securities Market Commission.

How to explain all this effort of the richest man in the world -Forbes calculates his fortune at 246,000 million dollars- for a relatively small social network, and also in deficit, since it is always at a loss?

Musk’s promises to banks

Yesterday, the economic channel CNBC recounted Musk’s negotiations with the big banks that have helped him finance the operation and explained some of the proposals that the eccentric millionaire of South African origin has advanced, more as ideas than as firm and detailed commitments.

Internally, Musk would plan to cut the salaries of managers, so high that last year they accounted for 630 million dollars (an increase of 33% compared to 2020), while he does not rule out resorting to layoffs within the group, according to another information advanced by Bloomberg.

As for the best way to “monetize” a hitherto free network – except for Twitter Blue’s paid service, which costs $2.99/month – Musk’s intentions are unclear after he himself tweeted and then erase that he wanted to reduce reliance on the advertising network.

CNBC suggests that one of the most likely projects will be charging for tweets that contain important information or go viral, or those that include content from a website or a verifiable third party, but Musk has not given any more clues.

moderation and censorship

But if there is something on which Musk has not remained silent, it is in his crusade against the supposed censorship on Twitter, as he calls – here supporting the American libertarian right – the policy of moderation imposed on the network to curb hate speech.

An article from Wall Street Journal wonders today: “With all the problems in the world, why has Musk decided that he alone can fix this?”, and comments that a group of billionaires in the orbit of the radical right, some close to Trump , have been highly influential in Musk’s quest to take over Twitter to lift the brakes on the network.

Musk has been tweeting about the far right and far left for several days, placing himself in a kind of progressive center, although last Thursday he hinted that the progressive “bigotism”, which is increasingly going to the left, had finished by putting closer to the right.

Among the American right it is a common idea that social networks are taken over by progressives who impose “woke” or politically correct content, always censoring conservative voices, and just yesterday the Wall Street Journal -always close to big capital- published an article in which he elaborated on the matter entitled «Musk can fix Twitter».

Today another article from the New York Times which supposedly shows the opposite: citing a study carried out between April and August 2020, it exposes that the network’s algorithms are in fact amplifying the tweets of conservative politicians, over progressive ones, in seven different countries.

the same New York Times yesterday gave voice to Frances Haugen, the executive who left Facebook to denounce its bad practices, who said that moderating content on a network is never equivalent to censorship – she gave the example of strictly regulated pharmaceutical advertising – and advocated that the United States United States follow the path of Europe to make the algorithms more transparent and controllable.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!