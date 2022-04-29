Future reunites Kanye West, Drake and Young Thug on their new album

Rap fans are thrilled: Atlanta rapper’s new album Future is the promise of several hours of pure joy. The biggest names can be found on this sixteen-track album entitled I Never Liked You. Announced for several weeks, it is on Instagram that the rapper revealed the title, the tracklist and the cover of the album. The Atlanta native poses in a car, dressed in a chocolate brown suit, a sleep mask over his eyes, looking tired of those around him. In his ninth studio album, the 38-year-old rapper reveals himself more than ever. Future talks about himself, his state of mind and his feelings. This is what he told the American edition of the magazine QG – which headlined, excessively, that he was the “best rapper alive”: “I want to share my lifestyle with the world, share my pain with the world, share my ups, share my downs with the universe”, he says.

And that’s what he does, in this new album, surrounded by eight other rappers who come to sing alongside him his “pains” and “its ups and downs“. Future invites Kanye West on a banger located at the beginning of the album titled “Keep It Burnin“, as he surrounds himself with fellow Atlanta native, Young Thug, on the track”For a Nut“. Rappers EST Gee, Kodak Black and Gunna collaborate with Future once again while Nigerian singer and songwriter Tems inaugurates her association with Future on the track “Wait For U“, alongside Drake. The latter is a regular at featuring ave Future: together, they have worked on more than twenty tracks and are joining forces in this new album on two tracks. The Canadian rapper once again shows the extent of his talent in the piece”I’m On One“, a banger egotrip in which he pays homage to two soccer stars: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. With references like these and tracks of such high quality, there is no doubt that Future’s new album will place itself in a good position. in the American charts.

I Never Liked You (2022) by Future, available on all platforms.

