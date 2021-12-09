Sports

Future Sampdoria, check Radrizzani. The Century: “The Dubai and Vialli slopes remain standing”

AND Andrea Radrizzani the last name added to the queue of those interested in buying Sampdoria. To report it is The XIX century, who recalls how the current Leeds patron had approached the Sampdoria colors in the past, before embarking on the English adventure. Today the scenarios have changed: Radrizzani would be about to sell his shares to the 49ers Enterprises fund, controlled by the San Francisco 49ers NFL franchise. An operation – it is rumored – worth more than 530 million dollars, which therefore would guarantee him ample economic availability if he actually wanted to knock on Sampdoria’s door.

However, the track leading Dubai also remains alive: after the meeting at the beginning of November, the representatives of the Dubai Investment Development Agency are planning a new trip to Italy before Christmas. Finally, the rumor that the sale of the club to a consortium attributable to Gianluca Vialli and Jamie Dinan, with the usual involvement of Fausto Zanetton, should not be discarded.

Future developments, in any case, are strictly linked to the ruling of the Bankruptcy Court of Rome on the agreement of Eleven Finance and to the outcome of the creditors’ meeting for Farvem, currently set for 15 December. In the event of rejection and therefore the start of the bankruptcy proceedings, the scenario would change.

