“Future Space Settlers Will Become Cannibals”

The predictions on the first experiences of future space colonists they are often strange or full of pessimism. Elon Musk himself has said that they will most likely die on Mars, in a one-way trip to the Red Planet. Even some outspoken scientists, however, allow themselves shocking revelations.

One of these comes from Charles Cockell, professor of astrobiology at the University of Edinburgh who spoke exclusively with the British portal Metro about the challenges astronauts will face while colonizing places like Mars, Callisto (Jupiter’s moon) and Titan (Saturn’s moon).

The first fundamental step, as the film also taught us The Martian with Matt Damon, will be building farming systems on the places to be colonized. It is a key element in ensuring the survival of human beings on any destination. However, if it fails, the consequences could be dire.

According to Cockell, the lack of local crops and support from Earth with supplies or other resources it could force space colonists to become cannibals: “If you put a group of people on Callisto, things start to go wrong and the growth module of the plants breaks, they will eat each other if there is no other way to survive”.

In support of this thesis he recalled the sad Arctic adventure of Sir John Franklin and his crew in 1845: “Franklin’s crew tried to find the northwest passage on ships in the late 19th century – they were the most sophisticated pieces of technology available at the time. They had canned food, which was the new technology, yet they got lost, stuck and ended up escalating into cannibalism “.

Cockell’s, therefore, it is more a warning than a forecast, with the intent of reminding experts to conduct all appropriate tests with cultivation systems before proceeding with official shipments.

Last November, however, Jeff Bezos stated that humans will live in space colonies in the future, visiting Earth only occasionally.