Future unveils the tracklist of its new album with Drake, Kanye West…

While the new album by future I never liked you is about to see the light of day in a few hours, the rapper has just revealed his track list and the XXL collaborations that will be there.

The hype is rising

Teased for a few weeks already, Future recently officially announced its return by revealing the date of its next album, scheduled for this Friday, April 29, after two long years of absence. After unveiling the cover at the start of the week, the Atlanta rapper lifted the veil a little more this Wednesday by releasing his tracklist and his cast, just a few hours before the event.

Announced as an album in which Future will totally surrender, showing himself almost vulnerable, I never liked you will be composed of 16 pieces including exceptional features. In effect Kanye West will be there as well as Gunna and Young Thug on For a nut, East Gee, Kodak Black and draketwice, on I’m on one and Wait for u with Time also.

Bringing together all the necessary ingredients to be a masterclass, Pluto’s 9th project nourishes all the fans with ambition, more than hyped by this long-awaited return.