Future Valentino Rossi, a luxury proposal: “If you want, gladly”

With the Misano party for his last Italian race Valentino Rossi is preparing to close his last year, his last MotoGP with the remaining two races in MotoGP. It starts next weekend in Portugal with the Algarve Grand Prix before the grand finale in Valencia when really the Doctor he will be forced to hang his suit and helmet on the nail. Only ideally given that Vale will continue to be a rider going from two to four wheels, his other great love. And the offers seem to be not lacking. The latest, in chronological order, comes from a prestigious Italian brand, the Lamborghini.

Sanna: “Rossi with Lamborghini? If you were looking for us, gladly “

Last weekend right on the Misano track, a week ago in jubilation for the last Italian race of Valentino Rossi in MotoGP, hosted the Lamborghini World Finals, a real happening for everyone, not only the official and private pilots of the del Toro brand, but also for enthusiasts. Giorgio Sanna, Head of Motorsport Lamborghini, during an interview with motorsport.com in drawing up a balance sheet of 2021 full of satisfactions for the Italian company, he was prodded about the hypothesis Valentino. The answer was cryptic: “Rossi with Lamborghini? If you were looking for us, gladly”But it definitely leaves a door open for the Doctor.

Rossi: I dream of Lamborghini for the 24 hours LeMans

Precisely in this 2021 Lamborghini achieved various satisfactions in the Gran Turismo championships in which it participated, above all the third consecutive victory at the 24 Hours of Daytona, one of the most prestigious endurance races in the world. It is no mystery that Valentino Rossi is very attracted to the possibility of competing behind the wheel of a 4-wheeler, the perspective of a Lamborghini projected towards the goal 24 hours of LeMans could very much fascinate the Doctor.

Berger’s invitation in the Dtm. Among the various proposals for Rossi’s 4-wheel future, among the first to announce his retirement from MotoGP, that of Gerhard Berger, former F1 driver who raced between the 80s and 90s for the Ferrari, McLaren (with Senna) and Benetton. The Austrian is the patron of the DTM, the German Grand Touring Speed ​​Championship, and opened its doors: “We are waiting for it, we were left with a promise”.

Rossi and the cars: a lot of rallying and the F1 dream with Ferrari

“What’s in my future? I love racing cars“. He has always stated it Valentino Rossi, during the press conference in which he announced his farewell to the World Championship, recently in the interview with Le Iene post Misano but already several times also at the peak of his career on two wheels.

The Doctor has always dealt with the rally, also participating in several official races of the world championship (2002, 2006 and 2008: a retirement, an 11th and a 12th place), the Monza Rally Show (won 7 times), but even with prototypes, GT cars such as Lamborghini (he won the PRO AM category of the 12 Hours of the Gulf racing in a Ferrari 488 GT3 together with his younger brother Luca Marini and his friend Uccio).

Rossi in F1, Ferrari dream. In 2004, under the watchful eye and guidance of Michael Schumacher, in 2006 and 2008 the Doctor carried out tests with the Ferrari F1 racing in Fiorano, Valencia and Mugello. At that time it was talked about several times, the great leap from MotoGP to F1 with Ferrari. Montezemolo believed it, thought of a year or two in Sauber for Rossi who was tempted but in the end did not prefer to continue to win big in the premier class of the MotoGP. A dream left in the drawer.

Two years ago then Valentino Rossi he then got back into a Formula 1 car. This time he swapped seats with Lewis Hamilton. The Doctor tried to Silverstone the Mercedes W08 with which the Englishman won the World 2017 F1 car while Lewis got on his Yamaha YZR-M11.

SPORTEVAI