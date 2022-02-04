Future Zaniolo, the future is nebulous: Juve dreams of a stellar trident, Juventus hypothesis at 5.00 | Market

“Zaniolo stay at Rome again next year? Neither I nor anyone can answer this question. “ These simple words of Tiago Pinto, General Manager of the Capitoline, to unleash the media storm around the jewel of the Giallorossi and the National team. Nicolò Zaniolo has his contract expiring in 2024 but the latest market operations teach that it is better not to expire your jewels to avoid unpleasant situations. All the top Italian and foreign clubs would make false cards to have Roma number 22 in the team who, according to experts, should still be the idol of Mourinho’s team, given that the fee for the stay is 1.47. But a departure of him in the next transfer window is not so unlikely that seeing him with another jersey on is offered for 2.50. Many teams are interested: abroad, for example, Conte and his Tottenham have always shown great interest in the blue playmaker. It is clear, however, that Juventus, which is carrying out a massive restructuring work, remains on pole having never hidden the great appreciation of Zaniolo’s qualities. Furthermore, with the renewal of Dybala still in the balance, many at Juventus are already dreaming of a very young and potentially lethal trident, made up of Chiesa, Vlahovic and Zaniolo. According to experts, the 23-year-old native of Massa who moves from Roma to Juventus would pay the post 5 times.