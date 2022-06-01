Future’s ‘Wait for You’ featuring Drake and Tems will go platinum

The new album of the rapper Future has the wind in its sails and the title “ Wait For You» which caused a stir there has reached the regulatory threshold to obtain platinum certification.

Future takes everything in its path with its new album

The forecast figure announced for the first week of the new album by future has been exceeded. “I Never Loved You” sold out to 222,000 units by the end of release week. Consequently, it was ranked number 1 on the Billboard 200 eight times. Last week, the album reached the figure of 500,000 in the United States and bECOMES gold record. On the disc and its Deluxe version, we find great collaborations.

The one made with drake and Time on the title “Wait For You” was precisely the most attractive piece that allowed the achievement of 500,000. This indeed allows the album to establish the record of the fastest album to reach this figure in2022. According Chart Data, this stat will be doubled upon arrival. There is therefore plenty of room to obtain the platinum certification of the RIAA.