futuristic action madness on PlayStation

Maybe you remember Apocalypse, maybe you don’t even know about it. The fact is that Bruce Willis starred in his own action and science fiction video game on the first PlayStation. We have returned to it with a tear on our cheek as a nostalgic tribute to one of our great heroes of the 90s. Apocalypse is still cool today… Is it still cool?

Sadly topical these days due to his now publicized aphasia, the truth is that it had been rumored for a long time that some kind of illness afflicted Bruce Willis. And that even that could explain some of the disconcerting decisions he has made lately in his career, far removed in recent times from the big productions in which he was involved in the past, and closer to the “direct to video” that used to be coined. a long time ago and now it’s more of a “direct to streaming platforms”. This is the only way to explain why he is capable of simultaneously releasing so many premieres in a year: in 2021 he appeared in a whopping 8 films (always in secondary roles) and by 2022 the figure could reach up to 10. What they all had in common is that they were terrifyingand not precisely because of its gender.

The career of the German actor (yes, born in Berlin) is fascinating in the purest sense of the word. He has been able to alternate some of the great film classics such as Jungle Glass, Pulp Fiction or The Sixth Sense with box office failures of the caliber of The Great Falcon or The Bonfire of the Vanities. However, what is also interesting about his filmography is his commitment to video games at the time of the first PlayStation, something that is now very common in our world but at that time was far from the norm for a star of its caliber. Thus, although it is true that we never saw his face or his voice in the fantastic arcade game Die Hard Trilogy, for example, we did get to see (and hear) him in two other games. A rather poor adaptation of The Fifth Element and the one that concerns us, an Apocalypse that I haven’t played since it came out in 1998 and to which the sadness has made me return to see how the career of one of my favorite action heroes of all fades away the times.

The first thing that strikes me when I start it is that the game is signed by Neversoft, a studio that surely sounds familiar to you because it has some of the greatest successes in the history of video games. Under his seal are some of the best games in the Tony Hawk series, but also the birth of a sales titan such as the Guitar Hero saga. Those successes are a bit far from the state of the studio at that time, which had not yet released the first skateboarding game and at that time was looking for its place on a creative level under the Activision label. What is clear is that the study’s history at the time makes returning to Apocalypse a must. family territory, since it is very similar to MDK both aesthetically and playably: third-person action in a run and gun key, a camera behind us but with a very open angle of vision and a completely inexplicable agility in its protagonist. And it is not by chance that the studio had developed the PlayStation version of its second installment, MDK 2. Come on, they applied everything they learned then and basically changed the 3D model of Kurt with his sophisticated armor for a digital version of Bruce Willis as faithful to the actor as the hardware of the Sony game console allows.

The start is overwhelming, I no longer remembered what it was like to see the activision stamp emerging through a destroyed wall. An icon of that time. And from there everything goes faster and faster: the first thing you see in the opening intro, right after an explosion, is Willis himself emerging from a hole in the ground with his trademark look and that characteristic half smile. For the rest, the intro does not contribute much narratively, and today it would be considered somewhat outdated, but at that time it was the ultimate. It is a succession of great cinematic moments in history, many shots, disturbing characters and some sensual dancer swaying (could not miss in those years).

The story is a phenomenal hodgepodge of summons, satanic monks, demons, and futuristic looks. The classic friendly nonsense of an excuse that today we would consider stupid, but that at that time when video games had less pretenses was more than enough to put us in a situation and create an interesting atmosphere. From time to time I appreciate something like that, without pretensions with which to put the brain in neutral and enjoy. The thing is that in a minute and eight seconds (yes, I timed it) We already have Bruce Willis taking beatings in a sophisticated but grimy futuristic jail run by one of the guards. It had been seven years since the premiere of his Joe Hallenbeck from The Last Boy Scout, so the actor’s disheveled, hungover, beaten-up look was already an institution.

The tutorials are for losers, the video game seems to yell at youIt strikes me how little the video games of that time needed to justify how the character ends up having a gun in the cell and how he manages to open the energy barrier that he exerts as a door: so in no time we are already hitting shots. So literally. There’s no time to lose, so there’s not even a moment to get familiar with the controls: the cutscene ends with a lapidary line from Willis.”Welcome to Paradise(a pretty weak one liner compared to the actor’s usual ones, actually) and we’re already shooting absolutely anything that moves. No instructions, advice or practice whatsoever… Tutorials are for suckers, the video game seems to yell at you in the face, and it’s going to hit you from the first minute. I appreciate it, really.

Since things aren’t very challenging at first, the game invites you to move your character frantically from one side of the screen to the other to dodge enemies and try buttons. With this one I launch machine gun shots, but with this other one I activate a flamethrower, the one beyond is a ray… Fantastic. All destructible objects break spectacularly, whether they are barrels, stacked boxes… Everything gives a sensation of barbarism that is very powerful and very successful for hardware like this. And the only thing that stops me for a few seconds are the mechanisms to open doors that separate the different areas of the prison.

The robots that act as enemies at the beginning are big and imposing, but they are also quite clumsy and it does not take much to finish them off. The thing, yes, is getting complicated. In prison the biggest rival, in fact, are the platform sections. The control doesn’t seem like a problem in shootouts because nothing requires a lot of precision in the early stages, but you realize that it’s not very smooth and that the erratic frame rate doesn’t help when the jumps demand a lot of precision… And they do. The action builds up, and the mix of increasingly tough platforming sections with a generous variety of fearsome enemies makes for a pretty tough game.

Progress in Apocalypse is sometimes pleasant, almost always rough, but often funOtherwise, progressing through Apocalypse is sometimes pleasant, almost always rough, but often fun. I don’t remember it being very long, but for reasons of time I won’t be able to get to the end. I stand on the fifth level, the classic of the cemetery (in the video games of the time you had to have a sewer area, a roof area, a prison… Apocalypse meets almost all the topics in this regard). Along the way, some of Willis’s own phrases are repeated ad nauseam (I still have the “Suck on this” which I’ve heard about four million times), but the experience has been relatively mixed. There have been zip lines, some perspective changes (the camera is almost always behind us, but sometimes it is placed on the side to make it look like a run and gun 2D classic and there is some other surprise. And I understand the impact that the title could have caused by its frenzy and by a degree of violence that was always grateful and striking at that time: the bodies are torn to pieces depending on the weapon we use, and it is easy to see heads exploding to reward an accurate impact . If to all this we add to the cocktail the badass music of Jeehun Hwang (who has also made soundtracks for games like Mechwarrior or Battlezone), we have a cocktail of pounding rhythms, electric guitars and a lot of sampler and synthesizer that goes like a glove for a game like this.

Bruce Willis’ career in the cinema is over, yes, but we will always have little things like this Apocalypse in our little hearts to remind us that we are saying goodbye on screen to the most human of action heroes.