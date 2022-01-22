Fvg, paying the car tax is easier and the amount in real time

The car tax at the post office.

Also for the citizens of Pordenone, Udine, Gorizia and Trieste renew the car tax with Poste Italiane is simple, fast and secure through the company website and apps. The service is available for all registered users on www.poste.it as well as for BancoPosta account holders and holders of Postepay cards. It is also possible to pay both from the Poste Italiane App (Postepay app, BancoPosta app and Post Office app), and from the website www.poste.it using one of the enabled payment tools.

To make the payment, simply enter the necessary data (Region / Autonomous Province of residence, License Plate / Chassis, Vehicle type and any reduction) without worrying about calculating the amount due. Thanks to the direct connection with the pagoPA platform, in fact, it will be possible to know in real time the amount to be paid including any penalties e interest referring to late payment or previous years. Poste Italiane, in this moment of health emergency, renews its invitation to citizens of the Friuli Venezia Giulia region to contact post offices only for the necessary and non-postponable operations.

