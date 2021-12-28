Fvg, Riccardi sets health goals for 2022

Territorial health central theme in 2022 for the Fvg Region.

Reorganization of the health service and large resources made available to plan the health of the territory. They are the objectives of the deputy governor with responsibility for Health, Riccardo Riccardi, which in the usual year-end budget also wanted to draw the line that the Fvg Region will follow in the immediate future.

“In 2022 – said Riccardi – we hope to be able to achieve the things we wanted to do before and which, due to Covid, have been slowed down: among these socio-health integration it is the element our system needs. Territorial health becomes the central element that we have seen how fragile it is compared to what happened with the pandemic. In addition, in order to make the best use of the significant resources provided, we expect the State to modify the current rules and allow the start of that necessary investment plan on the human capital of healthcare “.

Among Riccardi’s priorities there is also the “revision of the system of residential facilities for the elderly, in addition to the issue of chronic conditions and investment plans for disabilities “.

The health emergency.

Looking back on 2021, Riccardi recalled that “considering the workload determined by the emergency carried out by the regional health system, the result that most distinguished this year were the 2 million doses administered in almost ten months to over 900,000 citizens of Friuli Venezia Giulia. It is – explained the deputy governor – the achievement of an objective that has once again demonstrated the value of the health professionals and operators who work in the structures of our region, who have also guaranteed the fulfillment in a context complicated by the pandemic. other medical activities “.

