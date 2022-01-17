Fvg, the stop to telemarketing calls on mobile phones is coming: new rules

The new rules for telemarketing calls on mobile phones.

The time for telemarketing calls on mobile phones has expired. In fact, the new regulation that extends the blocking of unwanted advertising calls to all types of numbers is expected for the end of January. Until now, only landline numbers were included, but once the provision comes into force, operators will have to pay attention to all national numbers, including mobile phones, even if not registered in public telephone directories. To make the announcement Simone Baldelli, president of the parliamentary commission on consumer protection: “In a few weeks the new regulation on the register of oppositions will be active, extended to automated calls, without operators and on mobile telephony “.

The block.

Those wishing to block telemarketing calls must register with the “Public opposition register”. The register is a free service provided to individuals that allows them to object to the receipt of telephone calls or paper mail for advertising purposes. The consumer can therefore ask to be registered in the register by filling in an online electronic form, by calling the register’s toll-free number, by e-mail or by registered letter.

It will be taken care oftelemarketing operator enter the Register and check that the numbers he wants to contact are not among the lists. However, registration in the Register does not block any telephone contacts that the consumer has directly agreed with the individual realities.

The sanctions.

Telemarketing operators who do not respect the Register of oppositions and call the numbers entered risk fines. Specifically, there is a difference between companies and businesses. In the first case there is talk of penalties of up to 20 million euros, while in the second this is 4% of the total annual worldwide turnover of the previous year.

(Visited 2.014 times, 1.341 visits today)