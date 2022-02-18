FX confirmed that there will be a fifth season of “Fargo”

The first season of this adaptation of the Coen brothers’ film was played by Martin Freeman and Billy Bob Thornton. (FX)

The fourth season of Fargo, the series that mixes black humor and wholesale violence like the film by brothers Ethan and Joel Coen that inspired it, took us back to the 1950s to tell a story of gangsters and feuding families. Season number five, whose hiring has just been confirmed Noah Hawleywill return to the present: “It will be contemporary,” said the creator of the show to dead line.

The first season starred Martin Freeman, Billy Bob Thornton, Collin Hanks, and Allison Tolmanwhile the second involved Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Patrick Wilson. The third was in charge of Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Carrie Coonwhile the fourth had actors like Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman and Salvatore Esposito. It is expected that the future fifth season manages to summon actors as recognized as the previous ones.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons led the cast of the second season of “Fargo.” (FX)

The award-winning series – which premiered its seasons in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2020 – has traveled through several decades, cities and characters, offering different narratives that have in common the tone of the 1996 film. The new season, set in 2019 will be no different.

Ewan McGregor looked unrecognizable in season three, with Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Carrie Coon. (FX)

the president of FXEntertainmentEric Schrier said in a statement: “Noah and Warren have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo and we are delighted to announce with our partners in MGM a new cycle of what has become one of the best and most important on television: an acclaimed series.”

The fourth season was set in the 1950s and featured performances by Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman, and Salvatore Esposito. (FX)

Noah Hawley and its producer 26 Keyswill lead the creative team of the return of Fargobeside Warren Littlefieldfrom The Littlefield Companywho will executive produce alongside the Cohen brothers and steve starkfrom Toluca Pictures.

In Latin America, the series can be seen on Netflix.

