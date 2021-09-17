G-Class, the real star of the Mercedes Suv Attack







G like Gran Sasso. But also G like Class G. For more information, contact her directly, to that absolutely unique car of its kind (another G to be written in capital letters) born, if you look closely over a hundred years ago, in 1907 when the forerunner of off-road cars came to light. Germanic House. He was called Dernburg-Wagen and even had four steering wheels. And, over 100 years later, the G (which then stands for Geländewagen, which in German means, in fact, off-road car) of Mercedes is about to experience a second youth with the announcement of the arrival, in 2024, of a G with a 100% electric engine and increasingly combative off-road.

Attack then. Or, better, al “Suv Attack” as Mercedes wanted to baptize climbing (barbecue stop with kebabs included) from Rome to the top of the Gran Sasso in the name of the freedom of steering and dirt roads that the “first women” with high wheels of the Star allow. In Abruzzo, in the National Park, to test the cars ready for anything but also to find, in the Arizona-like plain and the Monti della Laga, the scene of numerous film productions, the surprise of a unique specimen, the Alebri-G, that two Mexican artists, Maria and Jacobo Ángeles, have transformed into a masterpiece of Zapotec art.

And if we arrived with our horses it is also true that, right here, they grazed theirs, the real ones, Bud Spencer and Terence Hill in the various “spaghetti westerns” of the seventies and eighties (“If he knew how many beans I had to cook for them” , remembers the manager of the nearby refuge). And, again this was the recent location of “The Name of the Rose” with Sean Connery and “The American” with George Clooney. In short, if it is true that all Suv models tested in climbing, they “galloped” smoothly, it is equally true that the G-Class collects at best the “long-lasting” vocation of the House of the Star: a 4×4 that, 42 years after its debut, renews with today’s technology , its sturdiness qualities and the ability to face the most difficult routes showing you that it can count on it. All time. Perhaps this is why it was chosen to transform one into an alebrije, a typical figure of Mexican folklore who represents a guiding spirit, a sort of guardian angel, who sustains a person’s life. And it allows her to continue traveling under a good Star